La Grange Park Fire Department open house is Sunday

The Village of La Grange Park Fire Department will hold an open house on Oct. 11.

It will take place from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Fire Station No. 1, 447 N. Catherine Ave.

There will be a number of activities for both children and adults including a livefire demonstration, fire sprinkler demonstrations, a fire safety house, fire engine rides and a chance to meet Sparky the Fire Dog.

Those in attendance will also learn about the various operations of the fire department and have an opportunity to learn about preventing and extinguishing cooking fires. Attendees will also have a chance to extinguish an actual stove fire.

In addition, there will be an opportunity to donate to “Camp I Am Me,” a special and one-week camp experience for children and teenagers who have experienced injuries from burns. The camp is organized and run by the Illinois Fire Safety Alliance.

The open house will also include raffle prizes and free refreshments.