Hinsdale Central boys, girls golf teams win sectional titles: Monday’s Suburban Life sports roundup

Boys Golf

Class 3A Moline Sectional

Michael Jorski shot a 4-under par 68 to tie for third place, leading Hinsdale Central to the team championship of the Class 3A Moline Sectional at Short Hills Country Club.

Hinsdale Central shot a 294 for a four-shot win.

Wheaton Warrenville South’s Michael Johansen and Benet’s Caden Petersen each shot a 71 to advance to state as individuals, as did Downers Grove North’s Colton Woodring and Downers Grove South’s Gabe Garron with 73s.

Class 1A Timothy Christian Sectional

Miles Van Prooyen shot a 1-under par 71 leading the host Trojans to the team title at Oak Brook. Timothy Christian shot a 309 for an 11-shot win.

Girls Golf

Class 2A Lockport Sectional

Sara Han shot a 3-under par 69, leading Hinsdale Central to the sectional title at Broken Arrow Golf Course.

Hinsdale Central shot a 301 for a 10-shot win. Downers Grove North, third with a 320, also advanced with Lexi Fertig shooting the Trojans’ low round of 74.

Downers Grove South’s Miah Wanserski shot a 75 to advance to state as an individual, as did Fenwick’s Mairin Sweeney with a 76 and Downers Grove South’s Susan Galvan with a 78.