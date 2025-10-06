Johnny Cash’s son to speak at Elmhurst University

John Carter Cash is an award-winning producer, singer-songwriter and author. As the son of music icons Johnny Cash and June Carter Cash, he’s also the caretaker of his family’s extraordinary musical heritage.

On Oct. 30, he will join Chicago radio legend and Elmhurst University alumnus Terri Hemmert and longtime Johnny Cash chronicler Mark Stielper for “Johnny Cash: Lyrics and Legacy,” a conversation about timeless inspiration and Stielper’s latest book, “The Complete Johnny Cash: Lyrics from a Lifetime of Songwriting.”

Cash has been involved in music all his life and is an award-winning record producer, singer-songwriter, film producer, writer and director. He began his work as a music producer with his mother on her CD “Press On,” which won a Grammy in 1999. He worked as associate producer on his father’s Grammy-winning records

“American III: Solitary Man” and “American IV: The Man Comes Around." He has produced hundreds of recordings for dozens of artists, including Dr. Ralph Stanley, Elvis Costello, Brooks & Dunn, Emmylou Harris, Willie Nelson and many others.

Hemmert has been at WXRT for more than 50 years. She began her career there as overnight announcer, rising to become Chicago’s first female morning drive personality in 1981. In 2002 she became host of the popular Sunday morning program “Breakfast with The Beatles.” In 2017, Elmhurst University awarded Hemmert an honorary doctorate for her distinguished career and contributions.

Stielper has chronicled the life of the Man in Black for nearly 40 years, contributing to a dozen Cash biographies and speaking at the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, the Country Music Hall of Fame and the Cash museum. Johnny Cash himself called Stielper “my friend, the family historian” and said, “He knows more about me than me.”

“Johnny Cash: Lyrics and Legacy” begins at 7 p.m. Oct. 30 in Hammerschmidt Memorial Chapel, 190 Prospect Ave., Elmhurst.

Doors open at 6 p.m. “The Complete Johnny Cash: Lyrics From a Lifetime of Songwriting” will be available for purchase before the lecture. A book signing will take place afterward.

Tickets are $10. Admission is free for all Elmhurst University students, faculty, staff and alumni. Tickets and more information are at elmhurst.edu/Cultural. In honor of the Man in Black, guests are encouraged to wear black to this event. For more information, email marketing@elmhurst.edu.