Nazareth to host Parent Speaker Series

Nazareth Academy’s 2025-26 Parent Speaker Series will host speakers known for their work with families and adolescents who will address topics that are both relevant and practical. Presentations will be held at 7 p.m. via Zoom; they are free and open to the public, but require advance registration.

For more information and to register, visit https://docs.google.com/document/d/1IZ0thnXP7n6uoW_mpn3krOv2U1aGr5XrUujzgYUa1yA/edit?tab=t.0

Oct. 21 - Speaker: Michele Borba

Borba will present on the seven teachable traits of thrivers that will safeguard our children for the future. Thrivers flourish in our fast-paced, digital-driven, often uncertain world because of character traits that can set them apart and equip them to face the challenges of the future. These traits can be taught to children at any age, and Borba will present information on actionable ways to develop these traits so they can be Thrivers.

Feb. 3 (en español) - Speaker: Ferney Ramírez

Topic: Los Súper poderes, como enseñarle a los hijos

March 11 - Speaker: Dr. Ken Ginsburg

Topic: Lighthouse Parenting: Loving and Parenting for a Lifelong Bond