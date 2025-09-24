Hinsdale Central’s Michael Jorski fires career-best 65 to win West Suburban Silver title

The Hinsdale Central boys golf team poses after winning a share of the West Suburban Silver championship on Wednesday, Sept. 24, 2025. (Photo provided)

“Life moves on.”

It did for Hinsdale Central sophomore Michael Jorski.

A year ago, Jorski helped the Red Devils to the Class 3A state golf championship, and in the process, he tied for seventh overall.

But there was one thing that Jorski didn’t get to do last season: finish the West Suburban Conference Silver Division meet. It was rained out with four to five holes left to play.

But he finished it in a perfect position this year, in first place as the WSC held both the Gold and Silver Division meets on Wednesday at Prairie Bluff Golf Course in Crest Hill.

“I was in fourth place last year at one-over,” Jorski said of his position when the wind and rain forced the cancellation. “I was disappointed, but life moves on.”

It certainly did for him as he registered a career-best 65 on Wednesday to win by five strokes over Lyons senior Finley Tyrrell.

“I’ve had plenty of 66 scores, but never a 65,” Jorski said. “It was my first bogey-free round. I had seven birdies and 11 pars. Everything was going well, and I had a bunch of consistency.

“I have a lot of expectations for state, and hopefully I’ll get them.”

Jorski, along with teammates Blaze Burt (71, fourth overall), Drew Went (74), 12th overall), and Thomas Plumpe (78), helped the Red Devils to a 288 score. But that wasn’t enough to win the tournament on Wednesday, as Lyons shot a 286. The league champion is based on the regular season standings, which Hinsdale Central won, and the tournament, which the Lions took. So both teams tied for first with 10 points.

“We had been treading water a bit, but today was really good,” veteran Lyons coach Brian Kopecky said. “Hinsdale Central is the big dog, and I think we last won a share of the conference in 2011 or 12. All the coaches and teams in our league are awesome, so this doesn’t happen too often. We have to ride the wave for a while.”

Ben Hare (71, third overall), Garrett Pohl (71, fifth overall), and Cohen Bloomfield (74, 11th overall) were the carded scores for the Lions.

Also placing in the Top 10 individually were Colin Pittman (sixth, 73) from York, Brian Bare (seventh, 73) from Glenbard West, Gage Jacobs (eighth, 73) from York, Jack Geils (ninth, 73) from Glenbard West, and Joe Calderone (10th, 74) from Downers Grove North.

Team-wise, Glenbard West (298) edged York (298) for third on a fifth score tiebreaker. Oak Park/River Forest (307) did the same to Downers Grove North (307) for fifth place, and Proviso West (414) placed seventh.

In the Gold Division, Downers Grove South sophomore Gabe Garron captured first with an even par 72, and he helped the Mustangs (301) to a first-place team finish.

“It felt really good to win,” Garron said. “I’ve been the top guy on the team all year, and I’m doing better than last year, when I didn’t make it out of the regional. It’s just been a lot of practice.”

Gannon’s junior teammate, Billy Barrett (75), was second. Jonnie Gosmire (third, 76) from Willowbrook, Luke Valenti (fourth, 76) from Downers Grove South, Patrick Drwal (fifth, 76), from Leyden, Nico Fallara (sixth, 78) from Downers Grove South, Antonio Douvlis (seventh, 78) from Addison Trail, Filip Kretowicz (eighth, 78) from Leyden, Charlie Roelle (ninth, 78) from Willowbrook, Sam Chrastka (10th, 78) from Downers Grove South, Logan Bjorseth (11th, 78) from Downers Grove South, and Kyle Yopchick (12th, 78) from Willowbrook rounded out the Top 12 golfers on the Gold side.

Team-wise, Willowbrook (314) took second, followed by Leyden (318), Addison Trail (325), Hinsdale South (331), Morton (361), and Proviso East, which only had two golfers.