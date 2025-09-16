Lemont High School board member resigns

Ten-year member Renée Koehler has submitted her resignation from the Lemont High School District 210 Board of Education.

First elected to the board in 2015, she won her third four-year term in 2023.

A four-year term next will be available for this Board of Education position in spring 2027

The board has 60 days to fill the vacancy and will accept materials from interested candidates through Sept. 30.

Applicants must be citizens of the United States, at least 18 years of age, residents of the state and school district for at least one year immediately preceding the most recent election and registered voters.

Those interested in serving on the board should review the Illinois Association of School Boards’ member expectations and code of conduct, each of which is available on the district’s website.

Prospective candidates should submit a résumé and letter of interest to Carolyn Stelte, executive assistant to the superintendent and board of education, by Sept. 30.

Supporting information can be mailed to her attention at Lemont High School, 800 Porter St., Lemont, sent via fax at 630-257-7603 or submitted via email at cstelter@lhs210.net.