Westmont residents can get an Oak tree seedling at Oak-toberfest

Westmont Public Works is hosting an Oak-toberfest Program at NEAT Kitchen + Bar, 246 N. Cass Ave., on from 3to 6 p.m. Oct. 3.

This event is for any resident who would like to receive one free oak tree seedling in a 1-gallon container, while supplies last.

This event is limited to one tree seedling per resident, and is on a first-come, first-serve basis. Persons interested in participating must sign up by Oct. 1. Available trees include:

Shingle Oak

Chinquapin Oak

Shuettes Oak

If you would like to receive a free Oak tree, fill out the sign-up form and visit NEAT Kitchen + Bar between 3 and 6 p.m. Oct. 3 to pick up your seedling.

For more information regarding this program, contact Forestry and Grounds Foreman David DeCicco at ddecicco@westmont.il.gov.