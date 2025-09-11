Nazareth student names National Merit Scholarship semifinalist

Nazareth Academy student Sam Wilda of Western Springs has been named a National Merit Scholarship semifinalist in the National Merit Scholarship Program with a perfect score on his 2024 PSAT.

The 2024 Preliminary SAT served as an initial screen of program entrants. The nationwide pool of semifinalists, representing less than 1% of U.S. high school seniors, includes the highest-scoring entrants in each state.

Of the about 16,000 semifinalists, about 15,000 are expected to continue in the competition for National Merit Scholarships that will be offered next spring.

In addition to his academic work at Nazareth Academy, Wilda is a gifted student-athlete, school record holder and IHSA state qualifier with the Roadrunners boys golf program. He is a member of the National Honor Society, National English Honor Society and Mu Alpha Theta and has his sights set on pursuing a business degree after graduation.