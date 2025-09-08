York, after a close call at state last year, has sights set on second state title

York’s Karlin Janowski competes in the 2024 Class 3A State Cross Country Championships at Detweiller Park in Peoria. (Sandy Bressner)

The motto for the York girls cross country team this season is LEO – Love Each Other.

The Dukes’ experienced runners already know they can depend on each other.

In 2024, York delivered its best race at the Class 3A state meet – and nearly won its second state championship in three seasons.

The Dukes (131 points) were just one point behind champion Barrington (130) and one ahead of third-place Downers Grove North (132) for their fourth straight top-two state finish.

“The team energy we had all kind of motivated each other and that all came together at the state meet,” York senior Sophia Galiano-Sanchez said.

“We definitely all pushed each other and kind of knew what we had to do to get the job done. It was just a great way to end off the season. We’re definitely going to try and repeat that and do even better.”

York returns two top-25 all-staters in sophomore Karlin Janowski (second place, 16:30.6 for 3.0 miles) and Galiano-Sanchez (17th) as well as seniors Maggie Quinn (37th) and Lila Stanley (45th).

They’ve added senior transfer Molly McGreal, an Elmhurst resident and two-time 2A all-stater from Trinity.

The Dukes were top-five in the preseason rankings by ILXCTF.com, MileSplit IL and Illinois Running News along with Barrington, 2024 2A state champion St. Ignatius, Batavia, Naperville North and Lake Zurich.

“I know they’re very motivated,” York coach Lauren D’Angelis said. “With the addition of Molly, they just mesh really well. There’s a lot of girls going for that No. 7 spot.”

The four returnees were among six Dukes that ran lifetime bests at 2024 state. McGreal also again broke her school record (18th, 17:35.69).

As sophomores, Quinn (28th) and Galiano-Sanchez (32nd) contributed to York’s 2023 state title.

“I learned that state is really the only meet that matters,” Quinn said. “You can’t let (earlier disappointments) get to you and you just have to keep going. We showed that off at state.”

“Coming so close to state champions, looking back at that now, is definitely able to drive us to come to state and be able to do better things,” Stanley said. “There’s definitely motivation on (state and Nike Cross Nationals) and prioritizing everything for that.”

Barrington junior and defending state champion Mia Sirois (15:53.40) and Janowski were the only non-seniors among the top six, and twelve 3A all-staters graduated. St. Ignatius senior Annika Swan was second in 2A (16:27.8).

“(My second place) was because of all of the work, the practice I put into it with my teammates,” Janowski said. “It’s going to be different this year, but I’m looking forward to it. I have a really good feeling about this team.”

McGreal decided around early July to transfer. At Trinity, the three-time 2A individual state qualifier competed her first two seasons with older sister Amanda.

“I loved my time at Trinity but I’m excited to see what this new opportunity brings,” McGreal said. “My goal is just to be the best member of this team I can and hopefully get us to that state championship.”

Others who could contribute include juniors Stella Rosso and Julia Weseloh and sophomores Amelia Crotty and Dehlia Bernardi.

“Because most of us are seniors, I think that does kind of change the way we did things in the summer,” Galiano-Sanchez said. “We see the vision and we’re more driven.”

Downers North received one top-10 ranking. Hinsdale Central and Glenbard West also were among the top 15.

Downers North senior Lily Eddington (20th) and Glenbard West senior Alexa Novak (23rd) are returning 3A all-staters. Downers North sophomore Macy Ermitage, injured last season, and Downers South Nia Ortega were an all-state third and sixth in the 3,200-meter run at 3A state track in May.

Bumped up from 2A to 3A, Fenwick brings two-time all-state junior Juliana Gamboa (21st in 2A) and sophomore Bridget Brunick (30th).

In 2A, St. Francis (9th in 2024) returns all-state juniors Erin Hinsdale (4th, 17:01.13) and Elena Mamminga (5th, 17:02.92) and is ranked top-five behind unanimous No. 1 Chatham Glenwood. The top two 2A teams from 2024 (St. Ignatius and DePaul) now are 3A.

Nazareth, Lemont and Wheaton Academy received top-15 rankings. Lemont sophomore Hannah Farley (13th) and Nazareth sophomore Kathleen Hardy (22nd) were all-state in 2024. Benet senior Keira Jenke (32nd), St. Francis senior Margaret Andrzejewski (46th) and Wheaton Academy junior Addie Painter (48th) were top 50.

In 1A, Westmont senior Kyla Babb was third in 2024 (16:35.5) behind non-seniors. Montini returns all-state seniors Sydney Gertsen (6th) and Ashlynn Lindt (18th).