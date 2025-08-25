The Park District of La Grange will host the grand opening of the newly renovated Waiola Park at 4 p.m. on Sept. 3.

The community is invited to join in a ribbon-cutting celebration to officially open this new park space.

Ahead of the grand opening, the park will be open to the public for a soft opening beginning on Aug. 27.

The Waiola Park renovation project was made possible through a $600,000 matching grant from the Open Space Lands Acquisition and Development program. This funding, awarded through the Illinois Department of Natural Resources, has allowed the Park District to enhance community access to high-quality recreational space.

“Waiola Park represents our commitment to creating vibrant, inclusive, and sustainable spaces for the La Grange community,” Jenny Bechtold, executive director of the Park District of La Grange, said in a news release. “We are incredibly grateful for the $600,000 OSLAD matching grant, which made this project possible, and we cannot wait for our residents to enjoy this beautiful park for years to come.”

For more information about Waiola Park and other Park District of La Grange projects, visit www.pdlg.org.