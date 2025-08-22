Taste of Lemont to be held Sept. 6

The Taste of Lemont is back.

Hosted by the Lemont High School Educational Foundation, the event will be held from 5 to 11 p.m. Sept. 6 at the Metra Lot in downtown Lemont.

The event will feature live music and food and beverages from several Lemont restaurants.

Tickets are on sale now and are $10 if purchased in advance and are $15 in person at the door. Admission is free for ages 14 and under, and also free for Lemont High School students with a valid student ID. Tickets may be purchased online by visiting www.tasteoflemont.com.

As with previous years, the format will be typical of a “Taste of” event, with food tickets purchased on site and redeemed with the vendors. Each restaurant will have multiple options on its menu. The line-up of more than 20 food and beverage vendors has been set, with 14 returnees from last year, two more returnees from previous years, and five newcomers.

In addition to food and beverages, the Taste of Lemont will feature live music, and the evening also will include a Split the Pot fundraiser and childrens’ activities.

For the first time, there will be free remote parking and a shuttle service to and from the event. Attendees may park in the north not at Lemont High School and take a shuttle to and from the event. The Taste of Lemont will be a rain or shine event.

Individuals who do not wish to purchase tickets online should call 630-243-3280.