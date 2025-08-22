Police: Driver was drunk when he crashed car into Westmont music store

A man has been charged with driving under the influence of alcohol after crashing early Friday into the Uncle Jon’s Music store in downtown Westmont.

Police say that around 12:07 a.m., Peter T. Pierpoulos, 20, appeared to have been speeding when he lost control, hit a tree and lightpole. He then hit the building at 33 N. Cass Ave. He sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

Pierpoulos is charged with DUI, DUI over .08 blood-alcohol level, speeding, improper lane use, operating an uninsured motor vehicle, and criminal damage to village property.

