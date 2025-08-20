DuPage County to hold Veterans Resource Fair Aug. 26

The Glen Ellyn Food Pantry was one of several social service organizations that met with veterans at the 2024 DuPage County Veterans Resource Fair held at the county complex in Wheaton. The fair is designed to connect veterans and their families with the services they need. (Steve Metsch)

The Veterans Assistance Commission of DuPage County, along with the DuPage County Recorder’s Office will host the annual Veterans Resource Fair from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Aug. 26.

The event will be held in the auditorium of the County Administration Building, 421 N. County Farm Road, Wheaton.

The fair is open to veterans, family members, social workers, first responders and more from DuPage County and the surrounding counties.

The fair will connect DuPage’s veterans and local communities with veteran programs, benefits and services. Representatives from federal and local organizations will be available to explain their programs and answer questions. Attendees can enjoy refreshments, door prizes and freebies.

Key partners include the Hines VA Hospital, the offices of the Illinois Tollway, the Illinois Attorney General, the Illinois State Treasurer, the Illinois Comptroller, along with the DuPage Health Department and other local service providers.

The Veterans Assistance Commission of DuPage County can provide further information at 630-407-5655 or through email to Steven Fixler at steven.fixler@dupagecounty.gov.