Woodridge to host meeting on comprehensive plan Wednesday

Join the village of Woodridge at the Fred C. Hohnke Community Center, 2600 Center Dr., from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday for a community event with a focus on gathering input for Woodridge’s Comprehensive Plan Update.

The main topic of discussion for this event will be the Lemont Road Corridor south of Interstate 55.

The purpose of the Woodridge Comprehensive Plan is to work with the community to set a shared vision for the development of key sites. It will also assess current community needs and market trends to determine future land use decisions. Learn more about the comprehensive plan at www.woodridgecompplan.com.