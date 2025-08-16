USA Luge slides back into Westmont on Sunday

USA Luge will return to Westmont on Sunday as a part of its Midwest Slider Search in an effort to meet and recruit Olympic hopefuls.

Westmont has welcomed USA Luge to the community numerous times over the past decade and has hosted this event more than any other community in the country.

Three clinic times will be offered: 9 to 11 a.m., 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., and 2 to 4 p.m.

“We’re excited to have the USA Luge program come back to Westmont,” said Mayor Steve Nero. “Between this event and the Olympic level events at our FMC Natatorium, it looks like the path to the Olympics goes through Westmont.”

USA Luge athlete Maya Chan, who was discovered in Westmont at a previous luge tryout event, is working toward qualifying for the 2026 Olympic team.

The USA Luge Slider Search is a program that introduces the sport of luge to young athletes between the ages of 9 and 13. The clinics utilize actual luge sleds equipped with wheels for street use. Participants are taught the basics of how to ride and steer a luge sled by U.S. National Luge Team athletes and coaches.