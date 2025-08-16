Downers Grove library foundation to hold Art After Dark Fundraiser Oct. 4

The Downers Grove Public Library Foundation invites the community to its Art After Dark Fundraiser from 6 to 8 p.m. Oct. 4, at the library, 1050 Curtiss St., in Downers Grove. (Image provided by Downers Grove Public Library Foundation)

The Downers Grove Public Library Foundation invites the community to its Art After Dark Fundraiser from 6 to 8 p.m. Oct. 4, at the library, 1050 Curtiss St., Downers Grove.

The event is recommended for guests aged 12 years and older and will include light bites, non-alcoholic drinks, special guests, a silent auction and more.

An afterparty at Another Round will follow from 8 to 10 p.m., with a percentage of drink sales being donated to the library. Tickets are available for purchase at dgplfoundation.org/art-after-dark.

Recent artwork gifted to the library on behalf of the foundation includes “Aqua Melt/Flores y Conejos” by Melissa Leandros, “Rumi Session Series: Love” and “Reborn” by Sarvin Haghighi and “Ta Da!” by Daria Peoples.