Downers Grove library foundation to hold Art After Dark Fundraiser Oct. 4

The Downers Grove Public Library Foundation invites the community to its Art After Dark Fundraiser from 6 to 8 p.m. Oct. 4, at the library, 1050 Curtiss St., Downers Grove.
The event is recommended for guests aged 12 years and older and will include light bites, non-alcoholic drinks, special guests, a silent auction and more.
An afterparty at Another Round will follow from 8 to 10 p.m., with a percentage of drink sales being donated to the library. Tickets are available for purchase at dgplfoundation.org/art-after-dark.
Recent artwork gifted to the library on behalf of the foundation includes “Aqua Melt/Flores y Conejos” by Melissa Leandros, “Rumi Session Series: Love” and “Reborn” by Sarvin Haghighi and “Ta Da!” by Daria Peoples.