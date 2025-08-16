CASA of DuPage appoints new member to board of directors

CASA of DuPage County has appointed Ishita Saran to its board of directors.

With nearly a decade of legal experience spanning family law, corporate counsel and client services, she brings a multidisciplinary approach and a deep understanding of both legal and human dynamics to the board, according to a news release.

Saran currently serves as vice president and senior relationship advisor at Northern Trust, where she provides strategic financial and legal guidance to high-net-worth clients.

Prior to joining Northern Trust, she served as in-house counsel at Guaranteed Rate and spent eight years practicing family law at Schiller DuCanto & Fleck LLP.

She began her legal career with internships at the Circuit Court of Cook County, the Cook County Public Defender’s Office and the Cook County Sheriff’s Women’s Justice Program.

A five-time Illinois Super Lawyers Rising Star, Saran was admitted to the Illinois Bar in 2017. She has also served as co-chair and liaison to the Family Law Section Council of the American Bar Association Young Lawyers Committee.

CASA of DuPage County supports children who have been abused or neglected and removed from their unsafe homes. This nonprofit organization recruits, trains and supports volunteer advocates to represent each child’s best interests in court and the community.

Currently, 150 trained volunteers advocate for nearly 400 children each year.