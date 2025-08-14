New policy restricts cell phones in Downers Grove District 58

A new policy in Downers Grove Grade School District 58 prohibits students from carrying cell phones during the school day.

The new policy requires that phones be turned off or silenced and stored in backpacks inside assigned lockers [middle school][ or designated storage areas [elementary schools]. This may also apply to other personal devices like smart watches if they become a distraction.

Research shows that phone use during school can interrupt focus, distract from learning, limit peer interaction and increase stress. By keeping their phones put away, students can stay more engaged and make the most of their day, according to a letter to parents from Superintendent Kevin Russell.

Students may use personal devices before and after school, during emergencies, with teacher permission or if they have a documented need through a medical plan, 504 plan, MTSS plan or IEP.

Each classroom and office has a phone available for student use with staff permission. Parents needing to contact their child during the school day should call the school office.

The policy aligns with one recently adopted in Community High School District 99.