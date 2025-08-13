Lombard Garden Club to host Language of Flowers presentation

The Lombard Garden Club will host the “Language of Flowers,” a program given by Marcy Lautanen-Raleigh on , at 1 p.m. Aug. 22.

Lautanen-Raleigh is the owner of Backyard Patch Herbs and has more than 20 years experience growing and using herbs. She has made presentations to many local groups.

In her presentation, Lautanen-Raleigh will explore the art of floriography, the decoding of the hidden messages behind beautifully arranged blooms.

Participants will see how to construct a mini bouquet called a tussie mussie. Participants will learn the language, interpret displayed bouquets and one attendee will take home a bouquet.

The program will be held at the Lombard Community Building, 433 E. St. Charles Road in Lombard. There is no charge and the public is welcome to attend.