DuPage County Board approves appointment to fill vacancy

The DuPage County Board on Tuesday unanimously approved Chairwoman Deborah Conroy’s appointment of Melissa Martinez of West Chicago to fill an upcoming vacancy on the county board.

“Melissa Martinez has a distinguished background as an entrepreneur and engaged business leader with a valuable perspective on creating jobs and supporting families in District 6,” Conroy said in a news release. “She is a strategic thinker with a focus on building a strong sense of community, committed to working with others to reach consensus on issues and find solutions. Melissa has a passion for public service, and I look forward to working with her.”

Martinez has more than 15 years of experience in sales, marketing and management and is the founder and CEO of Cool Party Balloons in West Chicago.

She is a graduate of Loyola University in Chicago and furthered her studies in data, automation, AI and analytics, earning a certificate in digital marketing strategies from Northwestern University’s Kellogg School of Management. She and her son live in West Chicago.

Martinez will fill the seat vacated by Sheila Rutledge, who previously announced she would resign following the conclusion of the Aug. 26 County Board meeting. Martinez will be sworn in immediately following that meeting. Her term will expire Dec. 7, 2026.

District 6 includes all or parts of Hanover Park, Bartlett, Bloomingdale, Carol Stream, Wheaton, Winfield, Warrenville, West Chicago, and St. Charles.