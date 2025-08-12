Snap, share and win during DuPage Forest Preserves photo contest

The Forest Preserve District of DuPage County invites photographers of all skill levels to enter its 2025 photo contest. (Photo provided by Forest Preserve District of DuP)

The Forest Preserve District of DuPage County invites photographers of all skill levels to enter its 2025 photo contest. The contest is open through Sept. 1.

Capture the beauty and spirit of DuPage’s forest preserves through your lens and enter your best shots in any or all of the contest’s three categories:

Wildlife & Plants - Native animals and plants thriving in natural areas

People & Recreation - Visitors enjoying open spaces

Landscapes & Places - Scenic views, interesting architecture and natural landmarks

A panel of district employees will select one winner per category. Each winner will get to choose from six themed prize bundles, each valued at approximately $140.

The photo with the most online votes will take home the Voters’ Choice Award bundle of photography-themed prizes.

One random winner will be selected from all eligible entries on Sept. 1 to receive a $25 gift card.

Submit your entries and get full contest details at dupageforest.org.

