DuPagePads to hold 23rd annual Rock & Bowl to End Homelessness

DuPagePads will hold the 23rd annual Rock & Bowl to End Homelessness event from noon to 3 p.m. Sept. 27 at Fox Bowl, 1101 Butterfield Road in Wheaton.

Invite family, friends or co-workers to create your team of five bowlers, register your team and design your fundraising page. Work together to raise a minimum of $500 in team fundraising for DuPagePads.

All team members will receive a T-shirt, pizza, ice cream and a chance to win raffle prizes. Awards will be presented to the top three fundraising teams and the teams with the three highest bowling scores.

