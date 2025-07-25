Grant will support Downers Grove Public Library’s social work program

The Downers Grove Public Library Foundation has received a responsive grant from Community Memorial Foundation to support the Downers Grove Public Library’s ongoing social work program.

The social work program began in partnership with Aurora University in 2020 in response to increased community needs, and the foundation approved funding of the program in 2021, providing two interns and a clinical supervisor.

Beginning in June 2025, the library board of trustees approved the addition of a full-time social worker, and the foundation continues to fund one part-time social work intern.

This grant will provide for an additional 600 hours of social work with a goal of increasing the amount of patrons served and types of services provided by at least 25%.

For more information about the library’s social work program, visit: dgplfoundation.org/social-work-program.

“Our neighbors facing hardship come to the library to access a clean, safe and non-judgmental environment, as well as a place to find community,” foundation President Amanda ReCupido said in a news release. “The library’s social work program has proven over the past five years, both statistically and anecdotally, that not only does this program work, it’s growing and evolving to continuously meet community needs.

“The foundation is grateful for Community Memorial Foundation’s support and remains dedicated to championing this vital service.”

In 2024, the library social work interns’ individual interactions with patrons increased by 541% over the previous year with 30% of those being seniors, according to the release.

Donations to The Cupboard, the library’s pantry of nonperishable food and toiletry items for those who are housing or food insecure, also increased 20%. The top five areas of assistance were housing, employment, senior services, mental health and transportation, according to the release.

In addition to holding consultations with patrons, the library’s social work team created a resource directory as well as handouts that are available at the library. Verified PADS clients can also apply for a DGPL-Use library card, which enables access to all of the library’s digital resources, programs, study rooms, computers, and allows for check out of two items at a time.

The Downers Grove Public Library Foundation is dedicated to funding extraordinary gifts beyond taxpayer support to inspire and engage ideas and strengthen the library as a cornerstone of the community.

Gifts have included additions to the Library’s public art collection and Anything Emporium, Satellite Stacks at area senior living centers, Korean language books, Book Club bags, expanded online offerings, a children’s play wall, financial support for Youth Services’ Summer Reading Program, participation in Illinois Libraries Present, a stipend for social work interns, and other support for greater community impact, access and outreach.