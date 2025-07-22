Man accused of leading police on high-speed chase in Villa Park: prosecutors

A Cook County man accused of leading police on a high-speed chase in a stolen vehicle will remain in jail after a motion was approved Tuesday to detain him pre-trial, prosecutors said.

Jeremiah Funches, 21, appeared in First Appearance Court charged with one count of unlawful possession of a stolen motor vehicle, one count of burglary and two counts of aggravated fleeing and eluding, according to a DuPage County State’s Attorney’s Office news release.

Funches also is charged with multiple misdemeanor traffic offenses including one count of DUI and one count of leaving the scene of an accident involving damage to an attended vehicle, according to the release.

On July 21, Elmhurst police responded to Kohl’s, 303 South Illinois Route 83, for a report of a retail theft. Loss prevention personnel told police that a man, later identified as Funches, allegedly entered the store about 10:37 a.m., selected an Addidas backpack, placed clothing into the backpack and left the store without paying for the merchandise, authorities said.

After leaving the store, Funches allegedly entered a 2013 Kia Sorento that was reported stolen out of La Salle County and fled. About 11:48 a.m., Elmhurst police received information that the Kia was in the area and alerted surrounding police departments, according to the release.

Villa Park police located the Kia near Villa Avenue and St. Charles Road and attempted to conduct a traffic stop. Instead of stopping, Funches fled police at a high rate of speed, ignored multiple stop signs along Villa Avenue and reached speeds of approximately 90 mph in a 25-mph zone, according to the release.

As Funches turned westbound onto Roosevelt Road, he crashed into another vehicle but did not stop and continued fleeing on Roosevelt Road reaching speeds of approximately 78 mph in a 35-mph zone. He then crashed into a wooden ComEd utility pole and was arrested, authorities said.

“Like so many before him, Mr. Funches allegedly tried to outrun the police instead of simply pulling over,” DuPage County State’s Attorney Robert Berlin said in the release. “Speeding through a residential area in the middle of a summer afternoon, as alleged in this case, is a direct threat to the lives of countless innocent pedestrians, including children enjoying their summer break. This type of behavior will not be tolerated in DuPage County.”

Funches’ next court appearance is scheduled for Aug. 18 for arraignment.