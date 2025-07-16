DuPage sheriff warns of phone scams

DuPage County Sheriff James Mendrick is warning county residents about a sharp increase in sophisticated phone scams impersonating law enforcement officers.

The sheriff s office is receiving multiple calls daily from residents who say they were contacted by someone claiming to be a DuPage County sheriff’s deputy.

The caller falsely states there is a warrant for the individual’s arrest typically due to missed jury duty or a court appearance and demands thousands of dollars to quash the warrant, according to a news release.

In many cases, the scammer leaves a voicemail instructing the victim to call back. When the number is dialed, a recorded message claims the caller has reached the DuPage County Sheriff’s Office, complete with menu prompts to speak with a deputy. This is a convincing and dangerous scam, according to the release.

The DuPage County Sheriff’s Office does not: call individuals to say they have a warrant, demand or request payment to avoid arrest, accept payment via phone for any legal matter

If you receive a suspicious call, hang up immediately do not share any personal or financial information.

Report the incident to your local police department. If you live in unincorporated DuPage County, contact the sheriff’s office at 630-407-2400