Polo School District’s Mandrell named Superintendent of Distinction

Polo School District Superintendent Kelly Mandrell has been named the 2026 Superintendent of Distinction by her peers in the Northwest Region of the Illinois Association of School Administrators. (Photo provided by Illinois Association of School Administrators)

Polo School District Superintendent Kelly Mandrell has been named the 2026 Superintendent of Distinction by her peers in the Northwest Region of the Illinois Association of School Administrators.

Mandrell was honored at an awards luncheon Thursday in Springfield, where 21 regional Superintendents of Distinction were recognized.

“I am deeply honored to receive this recognition and be part of our incredible district,” said Mandrell, who has been an educator for 22 years and superintendent of Polo schools for six years. “This award ultimately belongs to our team of passionate educators and a community that continually puts our students first. That’s the Marco way.”

Those nominating Mandrell noted a number of successes during her tenure, including:

Implemented the “Whole Child” Mental Health Initiative to support student wellness

Expanded workforce readiness programs to better prepare students for career success

Enhanced early learning opportunities for young students in the district

Established the Sauk Valley Community College Impact Program - Marco Challenge partnership

The Northwest Region is composed of Jo Daviess, Stephenson, Carroll, Ogle, Whiteside and Lee counties.

Superintendents of Distinction were selected by peers in their region based on their commitment, dedication and leadership.

“Exceptional leadership creates opportunities for students and strengthens communities,” IASA Executive Director Brent Clark said. “At Polo, Dr. Mandrell’s forward-thinking approach and dedication have transformed the district in meaningful and measurable ways.”

The 12th annual luncheon was sponsored by Stifel, an underwriter of K-12 school bonds.

“The superintendents honored today exemplify the depth of leadership and personal commitment that exceptional superintendents bring to their districts to serve students and staff to be the best they can be,” said Anne Noble, managing director of Stifel. “Stifel’s longtime commitment to IASA culminates in honoring these amazing superintendents and thanking them for all they do for the students of Illinois.”

IASA is an advocacy and professional development organization for public school superintendents and school administrators. Serving members in approximately 97% of Illinois school districts, IASA’s mission is to support school leaders in the pursuit of educational excellence through continued school improvement.