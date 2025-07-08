La Grange Park District to close facilities during installation of new HVAC system

The Park District of La Grange is upgrading its HVAC system during July, and there will be some temporary closures at the recreation center.

The recreation center will be closed until 1 p.m. on July 14 due to the helicopter delivery of large rooftop HVAC units.

For safety, the building must be empty during this operation. The district anticipates reopening at 1 p.m., pending the successful and timely completion of the delivery.

The gymnasium and track will be closed July 14-18. HVAC units will be installed above this area, and for safety, it must remain empty throughout installation.

The south parking lot will be closed July 11 and July 14.