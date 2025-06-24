Bethel Learning Center names new preschool director

Bethel Learning Center of Elmhurst has named Elizabeth Higgins as its new preschool director.
Since joining BLC in 2021, Higgins has taught children in each age group, spearheaded a nature-driven reimagining of its outdoor play space and updated classroom spaces with more natural elements.
She also redesigned the school’s website to improve the user experience and launched a monthly newsletter.
Higgins graduated from Ohio University with a bachelor of science in early childhood education and has previously taught at a Head Start preschool in Florida and the Child Care Society of Chicago.