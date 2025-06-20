Nazareth Academy's Izzy Strnic tries to defend St. Ignatius College Prep's Kayla Washington during a IHSA Class 2A State Girls Soccer semifinal match on in June 205, at North Central College in Naperville. (Gregory Shaver/Gregory Shaver )

Here is the 2025 Suburban Life All-Area Girls Soccer team.

Wheaton Warrenville South's Ashlyn Adams kicks the ball during a game against St. Charles East. (Sandy Bressner)

Ashlyn Adams, Wheaton Warrenville South, senior, forward: Matched her school-record of goals in a season (27) for the second straight year. Earned All-State and was DuKane Conference Player of the Year. Committed to the University of Illinois.

Glenbard West junior Hana Allen

Hana Allen, Glenbard West, junior, midfielder: Named All-State for the second straight season. Allen was an all-tourney selection at Wheaton North and Plainfield North. Scored seven goals for the regional champion.

Hinsdale South senior Audrey Atkinson

Audrey Atkinson, Hinsdale South, senior, forward: Contributed 34 goals and 13 assists in All-State final season to help Hornets to 18-6 record and West Suburban Gold Conference title.

York sophomore Catherine Carter

Catherine Carter, York, sophomore, forward: After wasting no time making an impact on offense as a freshman a season ago, Carter helped lead the Dukes on a fantastic postseason run, falling just a victory short of qualifying for state. Carter scored 12 goals and recorded nine assists.

Wheaton Warrenville South goalkeeper Marilyn Dixon gets the ball during a game against St. Charles East. (Sandy Bressner)

Marilyn Dixon, Wheaton Warrenville South, senior, goalkeeper: Set records for saves in a game (16) and season (139) during a spring in which the Tigers allowed only 10 goals. Committed to Fairfield.

Lemont sophomore Gabriella Kuruc

Gabriella Kuruc, Lemont, sophomore, midfielder: Helped her team dominate the South Suburban Conference again with a 10-0 record. Recognized with All-State honors. Scored 24 goals and distributed 26 assists during 17-7 season.

Hinsdale Central senior Emeline McClenahan

Emeline McClenahan, Hinsdale Central, senior, goalkeeper: Allowed only 14 goals in 21 games and posted 10 shutouts, helping the Red Devils to an undefeated West Suburban Silver Conference season and 19-win campaign. The All-State selection is taking her talents to the University of Utah.

Lyons senior Caroline Mortonson

Caroline Mortonson, Lyons, senior, forward: Fourth-year starter earned All-State accolades with 15 goals and 12 assists. Committed to Miami University (Ohio).

Nazareth senior Izzy Strnic

Izzy Strnic, Nazareth, senior, defender: The center back helped the Roadrunners reach the state finals at North Central College in Naperville for the first time in program history. Nazareth placed fourth in Class 2A.

Benet junior Ivana Vukas

Ivana Vukas, Benet, junior, forward: Led Redwings with 26 points. Her 11 goals and four assists helped the team to a 14-7-2 record, undefeated season in the East Suburban Catholic Conference and regional title.

Glenbard South senior Annika Wise

Annika Wise, Glenbard South, senior, midfielder: The University of Wisconsin-Platteville recruit helped the Raiders to an Upstate Eight Conference (East) title. Wise had 18 goals and nine assists to lead the team.

Honorable mention

Halie Ahrens, Willowbrook, senior, defender; Julia Bereta, Glenbard East, senior, defender; Carolina Capizzi, Lyons, junior, midfielder; Ella Caputo, Riverside-Brookfield, senior, midfielder; Kelsey Clousing, Wheaton Warrenville South, sophomore, midfielder; Annalee DeFeo, Montini, senior, forward/midfielder; Brynn Diedrich, Hinsdale South, sophomore, forward; Samantha Drye, Timothy Christian, senior, midfielder; Avery Edgewater, Hinsdale Central, senior, midfielder/forward: Lauren Escalante, Glenbard West, senior, midfielder; Lila Gaddipati, Fenwick, freshman, midfielder; Madison Hruby, Lemont, senior, forward; Brooke Ittersager, Wheaton Warrenville South, senior, defender; Talia Kaempf, Wheaton North, senior, forward; Lexi Keown, Downers Grove North, senior, midfielder; Ava Lewandowski, York, senior, goalkeeper; Ashley Molinari, Downers Grove South, senior, midfielder; Brooklyn Moore, Glenbard South, senior, forward: Molly Moore, Nazareth, sophomore, forward; Peyton Rohn, Hinsdale Central, senior, midfielder; Stephanie Salmeron, Morton, senior, midfielder/forward; Chloe Sentman, Benet, senior, midfielder; Andriana Soupos, York, junior, midfielder; Ally Vazquez, Westmont, sophomore, midfielder/forward.