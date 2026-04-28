Morris Hospital names respiratory therapist April Fire Starter

Maegan Pfeifer, a respiratory therapist at Morris Hospital, has been named April Fire Starter of the Month.

The award recognizes employees who demonstrate exceptional dedication, teamwork, and compassion in their roles.

Pfeifer’s path to respiratory therapy began when her father was admitted to Morris Hospital and placed on a ventilator. Inspired by the compassion of the respiratory therapists who cared for him, she changed careers to pursue the field.

Pfeifer initially earned a degree in psychology before returning to school to study respiratory therapy. She said the work is rewarding because she sees the immediate impact on patients.

Maegan Pfeifer, a respiratory therapist at Morris Hospital, has been named April Fire Starter of the Month. (Photo Provided By Morris Hospital & Healthcare Center)

“It is incredibly rewarding to watch patients improve and get better,” respiratory therapist Maegan Pfeifer said in a news release. “I like that every day is different and that I have the chance to help people. Growing up in Morris makes this work even more meaningful to me. I love being able to care for people in my own community.”

Laura Decker, Morris Hospital’s director of critical care services, praised Pfeifer’s contributions. “Maegan is an incredibly dedicated and reliable respiratory therapist,” Decker said. “Her ability to stay calm in stressful situations, along with her positive attitude, makes her an important support to others in the department.”

In her Fire Starter nomination, a colleague noted, “Maegan puts her patients at ease with her smile and empathy. She shows up ready to give her best and is always willing to share her knowledge, including with the students she mentors. She lives out the mission of our hospital in everything she does.”

Morris Hospital & Healthcare Centers is the largest employer in Grundy County, with over 1,500 employees.