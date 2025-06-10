Three men accused of traveling to meet minor for sex at Downers Grove hotel: prosecutors

Three men have been charged with traveling to meet a minor at a Downers Grove motel for sexual purposes, prosecutors said. — Three men have been charged with traveling to meet a minor at a Downers Grove motel for sexual purposes, prosecutors said.

The men each appeared in First Appearance Court last week charged with one count each of traveling to meet a minor, grooming and solicitation to meet a child, according to a DuPage County State’s Attorney’s Office news release.

The defendants, Devonte Robinson, 28, of the 38500 block of 178th Street, Country Club Hills; Nicholas Flesher, 55, of the 400 block of Hilbrich Drive, Schererville, Indiana; and Cameron Konter, 24, of the 500 block of N Vanhorn Street, Braceville, Illinois; were released pre-trial with conditions including electronic monitoring and no contact with anyone under the age of 18, according to the release.

On June 4, Downers Grove police, in cooperation with Westmont and Carol Stream police and the DuPage Metropolitan Enforcement Group (DuMeg), conducted an underage grooming operation using undercover police officers posing as minor children.

The defendants allegedly replied to an advertisement placed by Downers Grove police on a website that includes listings related to adult services. In the advertisement, the fictitious poster, indicated that she was 18 years old. The fictitious poster allegedly received a response to the advertisement from each of the defendants later that day, authorities said.

Sexual activity and payment for services was discussed during the correspondence, and the fictitious poster indicated that she was only 16 years old, according to the release.

Each of the defendants traveled to a Downers Grove hotel to engage in sexual activity with her, but were arrested at the hotel upon their arrival, authorities said.

“The allegations against these three men are extremely disturbing,” DuPage County State’s Attorney Robert Berlin said in the release. “The predatory actions allegedly committed by each of these men, as they sought to have inappropriate sexual relations with an underage girl, will not be tolerated in DuPage County.”

Robinson’s next court date is set for June 11, Flesher is due to appear in court on June 12, and Konter’s next court date is scheduled for June 30.