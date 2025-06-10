Jonny Rossi, 4 early runs send Benet baseball to state for first time since 1989

The Benet baseball team is pictured after winning the Class 3A Geneseo Supersectional title on Monday, June 9, 2025. It beat Washington 6-3 to advance to state for the first time since 1989.

GENESEO — The Benet baseball team is confident it has the best pitching staff in the state.

After a third straight different starting pitcher came through in the biggest game of the year, it’s easy to see why.

Jonny Rossi was the latest hero on the mound, pitching 5 1/3 innings of one-run baseball in the Redwings’ 6-3 win over Washington in Monday’s Class 3A Geneseo Supersectional.

Benet advances to face Cary Grove in Friday’s 1 p.m. state semifinal at Slammers Stadium in Joliet. St. Laurence plays Burbank in the first semifinal at 10 a.m.

Picking Rossi up Monday offensively after Micah McCoy hit a solo home run in the top of the first, Benet (25-12) scored four runs against Washington starter Carter Prina to take control. Prina was coming off a complete game four-hitter in a 5-1 win over Joliet Catholic in the sectional semifinal.

“We knew coming into this year that our pitching was going to be our strong point,” Rossi said. “Just recently, our starting pitching has taken it to the next level. Jake [Riefenburg] and Gino [Zagorac] both threw absolute master classes last week. It was unbelievable.”

Rossi extended the run of effective starting pitching.

Afer McCoy’s blast to left with the wind blowing in that direction, Rossi kept Washington (28-11) off the board until the Panthers rallied late. Rossi said the early run support was huge for his confidence.

“It was sort of, let your game talk,” Rossi said. “They probably won the talking battle, but we got the game.”

Final: Benet 6, Washington 3.



Final out comes with the bases loaded.



The Redwings sent all nine batters to the plate in the first inning using four hits, including a Josh Gugora two-run double to take control.

“That was huge,” leadoff hitter Nathan Cerocke said.

Ethan Mendez added an RBI single in the four-run first.

Niko Schaeffer had a sacrifice fly in the third inning and scored on an error in the sixth to make it 6-1.

“I think we have one of the best pitching staffs in the state,” Mendez said. “We’re motivated. They don’t let up. When they make mistakes, they bounce back. We have a great pitching staff, and it’s very deep. It takes us through tough games, and it gives us a lot of confidence.”

Benet co-coach Jorge Acosta said he knew from Day 1 his pitching staff could complete with the best in Illinois.

Now it has a chance to prove it at state.

“We might not have some of the name-brand guys, but we know that,” Acosta said. “We know every game they’re going to give us a chance.”

Acosta said Rossi was able to navigate around his baserunners and continue to execute pitches.

“Other years, he’s probably our ace,” Acosta said. “He’s accepted his role and embraced it.”

Quinn Rooney had two of Benet’s six hits, and five different Redwings scored runs.

Ben Clevenger got the last two outs in the sixth, and Lucas Kohlmeyer got the last three outs.

Prina pitched all six innings for Washington, striking out two with four walks and three earned runs allowed.

Washington made it interesting late, taking advantage of two walks and a couple errors to load the bases with two outs.

Kohlmeyer got a fly out to end it with the potential winning run at the plate.

“[That] caused a little heart-rate spike, but you know, we won,” Rossi said. “And that’s all that matters.”

Benet advances to state after falling in the sectional semifinals last season.

Acosta said it’s a “tight-knit group” that has benefited from a strong schedule of competition.

“We kind of joke that this is our redemption tour, playing some teams in the postseason that have gotten us over the years,” he said. “It’s been just an amazing run.

“I love these guys to death.”