York shows improvement but loses to two-time defending champ Loyola

HOFFMAN ESTATES – York came into the girls lacrosse supersectional Tuesday in Hoffman Estates with a memory of a 19-goal loss to Loyola just three weeks ago.

The two-time defending state champion Ramblers raced to a nine-goal lead Tuesday. But York dug in and thanks to 10 saves by Halle Jasani fell 16-8.

It was a marked improvement according to York coach Ryan Walz.

“We came back and didn’t give up,” Walz said. “The girls were hungry. To lose by eight to Loyola is quite an accomplishment.”

York got early goals from Bricelyn Daniel and Kayla Mirante as it trailed just 5-2 after the first quarter.

Loyola then went on a huge run in the second quarter. The Ramblers outscored York 7-1 in the period to take a 12-3 halftime lead. Abby Evans scored the lone goal for York.

Instead of just calling it a season, York stepped up its play in the second half. Jasani kept York in the game as Mirante tallied two more goals while Daniel added another goal. Hayden Daniel also scored a pair of goals.

“Last time we played them we only had one goal,” said Bricelyn Daniel, who will play at Ryder University next season. “Our only goal was to beat our score from the last game (a 20-1 loss). We did that and I am very proud of our girls on how far we have come. It is very somber and bittersweet to end our season.”

Loyola (22-2), which has only lost to out-of-state teams this season, will meet Crystal Lake Central co-op at 5 p.m. Thursday in the state semifinals. Crystal Lake beat Downers Grove co-op 10-8 in its supersectional.

Loyola coach John Dwyer knows his team can score in bunches.

The Ramblers, who are averaging over 15 goals per game, are led by his granddaughters Molly, who is a sophomore and has scored 80 goals, and Grace, who is a senior and has scored 56 goals.

The duo combined for four goals Tuesday, with Molly Dwyer scoring three. Annie Devine also scored three for Loyola, while Molly Robson had two goals.

“I thought we played pretty well for three quarters,” John Dwyer said. “We played them a couple of weeks ago and won 20-1 and I knew right then it was like fool’s gold. This team is just too good.”

It was a tough ending to a very good and successful season for York (14-7) .

The Dukes won their second sectional in a row by winning three games last week, including a win over Oak Park. It was good end for a team that finished third in the West Suburban Conference.

“I am really proud of them,” Walz said. “Last week winning three games was the highlight of the season.”

