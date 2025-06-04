Wheaton Academy fends off Barrington for trip to state

LISLE –Wheaton Academy nearly let its hot start in the Benet boys lacrosse supersectional against Barrington on Tuesday at College of DuPage go to waste.

But the Warriors found their footing again and came away with a 17-12 win over the Broncos to qualify for their fourth state finals in five years. They’ll face New Trier in their semifinal match at 1 p.m. Thursday at Hinsdale Central.

“I feel really good about the people we have in our program, both players and coaches,” said Wheaton Academy coach Geof Weisenborn. “I think getting there four out of five years just shows the consistency of the effort that everybody’s putting in and the support we get from the school.”

The Warriors (18-4) scored three goals, the first two from Grant Adams, in the first two minutes before the Broncos (17-5) even attempted a shot. Although an early blowout appeared imminent, Barrington cut the deficit to 4-3 by the end of the first quarter.

Adams completed the hat trick early in the second quarter, but that was Wheaton Academy’s only goal of that frame.

Aydan Weiszhar, who had kicked off Barrington’s scoring, got his own hat trick with two unanswered goals, the latter of which tied the game at 5 with 2.9 seconds left in the first half after a Wheaton Academy penalty.

Jack Fischell (four goals, three assists) gave the Broncos a 6-5 lead 47 seconds into the third quarter. That’s when the Warriors decided enough was enough and retook control.

“Everybody on the team loves each other,” said Adams, who carried some of the load after senior Charlie Foley was carted off with an injury. “We just want one more game. One more game for each other, one more game for the seniors. I’m a sophomore. I love these seniors. I don’t want to be done with this team.”

Wheaton Academy scored seven unanswered goals, including three more from Adams to bring his total to six, before the end of the quarter and entered the fourth up, 12-7.

The final quarter consisted of the teams scoring five goals apiece, making it inevitable that the Warriors would leave Glen Ellyn with a new plaque to display back in West Chicago.

As stamps to Wheaton Academy’s evening, Jett Yaros and Cooper Miller completed their own hat tricks, and Adams had an assist to bring his point total to seven.

Zach Moravec totaled five points, scoring twice, and Hudsen Hall had assists for two of his three points.

Two Broncos also used the final quarter to put bows on nice performances. Weiszhar scored twice to make it five goals on a six-point night. Fischell also found the back of the net twice.

“This year’s team has been grinding for four years,” Barrington coach Brian Niven said. “We have several seniors who have been on this team with us for four years. They haven’t stopped since. They didn’t stop until the very last second of the game.”

