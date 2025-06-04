Glenbard West falls to New Trier in supersectional

HOFFMAN ESTATES –New Trier’s Trevor Martay started things strong for the Trevians and ended it with a winning flurry.

Martay scored the game’s first two goals. Then Glenbard West, which trailed 5-0, rallied to tie the game 6-6.

Martay responded by scoring three consecutive goals in a three-minute span to lift the Trevians past Glenbard West 9-6 before a large and spirited crowd at the boys lacrosse supersectional Tuesday in Hoffman Estates.

“Finish is the key word,” New Trier coach Adam Dickson said. “That is his role. Catch the ball and finish. He has had almost 70 of them this year.”

New Trier (18-5) advances to Thursday’s state semifinals at 1 p.m. at Hinsdale Central. The Trevians will play Wheaton Academy, which knocked off Barrington 17-12 on Tuesday.

New Trier looked like it was going to run away with the game early.

The Trevians scored the game’s first five goals. Martay scored twice while Jake Carrasquillo, Shea Kreisa and Hans Huber all tallied to make it 5-0 with 11:02 left in the first half.

Glenbard West (14-8), which finished third in the West Suburban Conference and entered the game on a three-game winning streak, picked things up.

The Hilltoppers kept the Trevians offense from generating any solid scoring opportunities.

Meanwhile, Glenbard West began moving the ball around the Trevians net better. That enabled Sam Clark, Chase Lloyd and Dillon Platten to shake free in front of the net and score as the Hilltoppers cut the lead to 5-3 at the half.

New Trier ended that scoring streak when Walker Chessen scored with 4:02 left in the third quarter to make it 6-3.

Glenbard West was able to stage another rally.

Vincent Blood scored with 2:40 left in the period. Then, with 49.7 seconds left, Luke Brennan made a sweet spin move and fired the ball into the net to cut the lead to 6-5.

The Hilltoppers made it all the way back in the fourth quarter. Clark scored his second goal of the game just 1:15 into the period to tie it at 6-6.

But Martay was able to move the Trevians on with his three goals with just under six minutes to play.

“We worked hard all year and we came here to play,” Glenbard West coach Eric Nuss said. “We have a lot of heart and no quit in our guys.”

Clark was proud of the way he and his teammates battled.

“It is all done after this,” said Clark, who is a senior. “I am proud in how hard we fought. That is all we can ask for.”

https://www.dailyherald.com/20250603/boys-lacrosse/boys-lacrosse-glenbard-wests-comeback-comes-up-short-in-hoffman-estates-supersectional/