Wheaton Academy cruises past Benet to win sectional championship

GENEVA – Attack, attack and attack.

Those words aptly describe the top-seeded Wheaton Academy boys lacrosse team in 2025.

The Warriors cruised to the Geneva Sectional title with an 18-5 win over Benet Academy on Friday afternoon.

Senior Charlie Foley paced Wheaton Academy (17-4) with five goals.

“This is my last ride,” Foley said. “We want one more practice and one more game. We have a chip on our shoulder after losing to Glenbard West in the supersectional (last year). Our goal is to win the state championship.”

The Warriors will play Barrington in the Benet Supersectional hosted by College of DuPage at 7 p.m. Tuesday. Barrington defeated Huntley 18-17.

Sophomore Grant Adams added four goals for the winners.

“I want to win for guys like Charlie,” Adams said. “We don’t want to lose. We want one more practice and one more game. Everything is for the team.”

Hudson Hall added two goals for the Warriors.

Wheaton Academy, which led 7-3 at halftime, outscored the third-seeded Redwings (11-9) 11-2 in the second half.

“We simplified things at halftime,” Wheaton Academy coach Geof Weisenborn said. “We weren’t making the easy plays. We were moving better in the second half. We were using our athletic and skilled players more in the second half.”

Wheaton Academy set the tone 21 seconds into the second half on a goal by Cooper Miller. The Warriors outshot the Redwings 23-5 in the second half.

Tommy Bartenhagen scored two goals for Benet.

“We started out slow with a 1-5 record, but we are 10-4 since mid-April,” first-year coach Benet Brandon Singleton said. “It has been a process. We are a very young team. The guys are starting to buy in. We had some doubts early in the season.

“We have come a long ways. We beat a very good St. Charles East team in the semifinals. We lost to a very good Wheaton Academy team today. They are a top 5 to top 10 team in the state. We have a lot of work to do this summer.”

https://www.dailyherald.com/20250530/boys-lacrosse/boys-lacrosse/