Madelynn Dinino’s shutout, homer power IC Catholic to sectional title: Friday’s Suburban Life sports roundup

Softball

IC Catholic Prep 10, Timothy Christian 0 (6 innings): Madelynn Dinino struck out 10 in a three-hit shutout and went 3 for 3 with a homer and two RBIs for the Knights in the Class 2A Lisle Sectional final. Lexi Russ was 3 for 4 with two doubles and three RBIs.

Wheaton Warrenville South 2, West Chicago 1: Presley Wright struck out five in a three-hitter as the Tigers won the Class 4A Bolingbrook Regional title. WW South scored the go-ahead run for a 2-1 lead in the fourth as Caroline Schulz squeezed in Maria Knorr.

Downers Grove North 11, Willowbrook 0: Ashlynn Durkin fired a one-hitter with 12 strikeouts and also went 4 for 4 at the plate with a homer and three RBIs and Ella Bonk hit two solo homers for the Trojans to win the Class 4A Willowbrook Regional title.

York 3, Reavis 0: Taylor McMillen and Avery Kanouse combined on a one-hit shutout with nine strikeouts, Kanouse accounting for seven of the strikeouts in three innings of relief, for the Dukes in the Class 4A York Regional final. At the plate Alex Eletr-Garofalo went 3 for 3 with a double, run scored and RBI.

Montini 4, DePaul Prep 0: Cameron Fox threw a two-hit shutout with nine strikeouts for the Lady Broncos in the Class 3A DePaul Prep Regional final.

Nazareth 10, Hinsdale South 0: Annabella Rychetsky struck out 13 and went 3 for 3 at the plate, and Emme Barnes went 3 for 4 with a homer, double and three RBIs for the Roadrunners in the Class 3A Hinsdale South Regional final.

Glenbard South 11, Chicago Noble/ITW Speer 0: The Raiders rolled in the Class 3A Glenbard South Regional final.

Lemont 21, T.F. North 0: Lemont rolled in the Class 3A Lemont Regional final.

Fenwick 3, Elmwood Park 0: The host Friars won the Class 3A Fenwick Regional final.

St. Charles North 8, Glenbard West 0: St. Charles North’s Paige Murray tossed a one-hit shutout for the defending state champion North Stars in the Class 4A Willowbrook Regional final.

Marist 10, Benet 0: The Redwings were held to just two hits in the Class 4A Benet Regional final.

Boys Track and Field

State meet: Defending Class 3A 300-meter hurdles state champion Amari Williams of Wheaton Warrenville South ran the fastest preliminary time of 37.18 to advance to Saturday’s state finals, leading area finalists in Charleston.

Downers Grove North’s Grant Schroder ran the fastest Class 3A 800-meter run time of 1:54.92 in Friday prelims. Downers Grove North teammate Will Surratt ran the second-fastest 1,600 prelim time of 4:12.58 to advance to Saturday’s finals and DGN’s Emanuel Murphy advanced to the 400 final with the seventh-fastest prelim time of 48.49.

York advanced its 4x100 relay with a time of 41.95, seventh-best in prelims and Downers Grove North its 4x400 (sixth best, 3:20.0) and 4x800 relays (seventh, 7:57.32).

In Class 3A field events Wheaton North’s Carl Givens is in ninth place in the discus, Lyons’ Trevor Devries in seventh in the long jump while Willowbrook’s Otis Powell and Lemont’s Daniel Jaquez advanced in the high jump clearing 1.93 meters.

In Class 2A Fenwick’s Matthew Simon advanced in the 200 finals with the second-fastest prelim time of 49.36 seconds and Wheaton Academy had the eighth-best 4x800 relay time of 8:05.99. Glenbard South’s Kyle Quaid-Bowman advanced in the pole vault, clearing 4.25 meters, and Wheaton Academy’s Griffin Schlenbecker advanced in the high jump, clearing 1.90 meters.

Boys Tennis

State: Hinsdale Central’s doubles team of Nicholas Marringa and Kyle McCain rallied to beat Glenbrook South’s Bryce Abban and David Kaminski 6-4, 0-6, 6-4 in the Class 2A semifinals to advance to Saturday’s championship match. Hinsdale Central singles players Barry Zhu and Nathan Hernandez are both in the consolation semifinals with a chance at fifth place.

Girls lacrosse

Downers Grove North 12, Benet 9: The host Trojans won the Downers Grove North Sectional title.

Hinsdale Central 15, Marist 2: The Red Devils won the Marist Sectional title.

Boys lacrosse

Lyons 4, St. Ignatius 3: The Lions won the Marist Sectional title.