May 28, 2025
Henry Johnson’s gem leads Glenbard West baseball to upset of Geneva: Wednesday’s Suburban Life sports roundup

By Joshua Welge
Baseball

Glenbard West 8, Geneva 1

Henry Johnson threw a complete-game four-hitter with four strikeouts and Joey Lewison went 2 for 4 with an RBI double in a five-run third as the 13th-seeded Hilltoppers upset the third-seeded Vikings in the Class 4A Glenbard West Regional semifinal.

Nazareth 8, Argo 2

Jaden Fauske was 2 for 3 with a triple, two runs scored and two RBIs and Collin Roche was 2 for 2 with a double, run scored and RBIs as the Roadrunners (30-6) won the Class 4A Nazareth Regional semifinal.

York 10, Addison Trail 0

Jack Lonergan threw a five-inning, complete game three-hitter with five strikeouts, Josh Fleming went 2 for 2 with a double, RBI and two runs scored and Luke Pieczynski went 2 for 3 with two doubles, an RBI and two runs scored as the second-seeded Dukes advanced with a win in the Class 4A St. Charles East Regional semifinal.

Willowbrook 8, West Chicago 1

Bobby Biggs struck out eight over five innings, allowing a run on four hits, for the Warriors (26-9) in the Class 4A Willowbrook Regional semifinal. At the plate Ryan Bannon homered, Jesus Torres had a triple and three RBIs and Sam Marrese was 2 for 4 with two runs scored.

Downers Grove North 3, Plainfield East 0

Jimmy Reilly threw a complete-game five-hitter with 10 strikeouts for the Trojans (28-7) in the Class 4A Yorkville Regional semifinal. Sean Cabaj had a run scored and RBI.

Lemont 17, Hillcrest 0

Shea Glotzbach hit two homers and drove in six runs and Nick Reno struck out seven in three no-hit innings for Lemont (27-7-1) in the Class 3A Hinsdale South Regional semifinal.

St. Francis 12, Timothy Christian 2

Zack Maduzia was 3 for 4 with four RBIs and two runs scored and Nolan Galla 3 for 4 with two doubles, three RBIs and a run scored for the Spartans (24-9) in the Class 3A St. Francis Regional semifinal.

Softball

IC Catholic Prep 7, Lisle 0

Madelynn Dinino struck out nine in a complete-game five-hit shutout and Kelly Cahill went 3 for 3 with two doubles and three RBIs for the Knights in the Class 2A IC Catholic Prep Sectional semifinal.

Morton 5, Leyden 0

The Mustangs advanced with a win in the Class 4A Leyden Regional semifinal.

Benet 4, Argo 1

Isabella Iovinelli homered twice and Sophia Rosner struck out 10 and scattered six hits for the Redwings (17-17) in the Class 4A Benet Regional semifinal.

Conant 4, Glenbard East 2 (8 innings)

Cailyn Kehoe’s two-run single sent Conant past the Rams in the Class 4A Glenbard East Regional semifinal. Claire Bolda struck out 11 for Glenbard East (20-6) in the loss.

Willowbrook 8, Mother McAuley 2

Sonia Ruchala went 2 for 4 with a homer and two RBIs and Isabel Bates went 2 for 3 with a double, three runs scored and an RBI, and also struck out four in a complete-game four-hitter for the Warriors (15-14) in the Class 4A Willowbrook Regional semifinal.

Boys Lacrosse

St. Ignatius 9, Hinsdale Central 8

The Red Devils came up just short in the St. Rita Sectional semifinal.

Wheaton Academy 20, St. Charles North 6

The Warriors advanced with a win in the Geneva Sectional semifinal.

Benet 8, St. Charles East 7

The Redwings advanced in the Geneva Sectional semifinal.

York 11, South Elgin 10 (2OT)

The Dukes advanced in the Conant Sectional semifinal.

Glenbard West 12, Schaumburg 4

The Hilltoppers advanced in the Conant Sectional semifinal.

Girls lacrosse

Hinsdale Central 13, St. Ignatius 4

The Red Devils advanced with a win in the Marist Sectional semifinal.

Marist 14, Lyons 7

The Lions lost in the Marist Sectional semifinal.

York 16, Montini 12

The Dukes advanced with a win in the Hoffman Estates Sectional semifinal.

