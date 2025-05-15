Sophia Solecki wins shot put, discus for Downers Grove North at home sectional

DOWNERS GROVE – Downers Grove North’s Sophia Solecki had a different set of responsibilities at last season’s big varsity meets, especially late in the season.

Solecki spent last season toiling her trade in the shot put and discus on the frosh/soph team.

Varsity meets, for Solecki, were mainly spent doing other jobs to help the program, including at sectionals.

“At this time last year, I was volunteering at this meet and I didn’t think I was going to be at sectionals the next season,” Solecki said.

One year later, Solecki showed off her improvement by winning the discus (36.53 meters) and the shot put (11.17) at the Class 3A Downers Grove South Sectional to stamp her ticket to next weekend’s state track and field meet in Charleston. Both winning tosses were personal bests for Solecki.

“My best event today was the discus, but usually the shot put is,” Solecki said. “I think it was the atmosphere here of sectionals which really helped me do well. I did a lot of work in the summer and worked with my coach. I didn’t know if I could do it today because I wasn’t that close. I’m really excited. It’s surreal.”

Downers Grove North freshman Macy Ermitage is healthy after dealing with a stress fracture that sidelined her for the majority of the cross-country season. Ermitage cruised to a first-place medal in the 3,200 with a time of 10 minutes, 44.48 seconds after getting cleared to run again in December.

“I just mostly focused on my kick at the end and hanging on to the front during the whole race and giving everything I had at the end,” Ermitage said. “I was expecting to hang with the front, but I wasn’t sure, so this feels really good.”

Plainfield North senior sprinter Taylor McClain, an Indiana State recruit, is on track to add to her impressive number of state medals. McClain snared first-place in the 100 (12.28) and 200 (24.79) and ran the anchor legs in the 4x100 relay (46.86) and 4x200 (1:39.41) to notch four first-place medals.

“I just had to lock in because we’ve had a lot of minor injuries, so we all focused on what we needed to do and just go,” McClain said. “I’m still going for my first place at state. I’m 100 percent motivated to do that.”

Plainfield North sophomore Czarniewski (4:57.27) edged out sister Elsie Czarniewski (5:01.33) for first place in the 1,600, collapsing to the ground next to her after the grueling race on the hot night. Plainfield North’s Lauren Dellangelo notched first in the 400 (55.86)

“My sister pushed me in this race and I just stayed with her and she’s my motivation for everything,” Marlie said of her personal-record performance. “I’m excited to go back to state after the 3,200 didn’t go so well last year. I wasn’t there mentally last year. I ran alone and thought about it too much. I wanted to go in here with a good mindset and attitude tonight.”

Naperville Central senior Lola Satre-Morales was one of the standouts on the track. The 5-foot-10 Satre-Morales captured first place in the 800 in a time of 2:12 to set a new personal record.

“This is my fourth season on the varsity and now made state all four years,” Satre-Morales said. “The key for me was running in the 4x800 but just did it conservatively enough to make sure my team would qualify but keep enough in the tank. I did all my warmups property. I was just going to stay with the leaders for the first 400, kick it at the 200 but when I came to the last 100, I had the energy and just went for it.”

Satre-Morales, who has dual citizenship due to her roots in Guatemala, has run in numerous big meets to prepare for Wednesday’s meet.

“I think I’ve had a lot of racing experience, especially at big venues,” Satre-Morales said. “I’m used to the excitement and the nerves. I’m really ready to crush it at state and hoping to place highly individually.”

Hinsdale South’s Kennedy Ruff swept the two hurdle events, snagging first in the 100 (14.73) and the 300 (43.89) to seal a ticket to Charleston.

“I knew I could do it and worked on my starts in the 100 and I recognized getting out hard in the 300,” Huff said. “I had two good races today, which was helped by working on my steps. I feel like I had a lot left in the tank and was ready to run today.”

Downers Grove South’s Karen Boake was also a member of the two-win club, capturing first in the long jump (5.67) and the triple jump (11.72). Downer Grove South closed out an impressive effort in the field events, with Kailee Rodeck finishing in first in the pole vault (3.80) and Alanna Banks also adding a first in the high jump (1.57).