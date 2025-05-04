Several Downers Grove, Woodridge businesses burglarized: authorities

Downers Grove and Woodridge police are investigating several commercial burglaries that occurred in both communities in the early morning hours Sunday, authorities said.
About 4:57 a.m., Woodridge police responded to a commercial burglar alarm at 1001 W. 75th St. Responding officers located several businesses that had been victims of apparent burglaries. The businesses burglarized are:
- Hair Cuttery
- iBoba Bubble Tea
- Yankee Candle Company
- Elements Massage
- Bath and Body Works
About 15 minutes later, police located other apparent commercial burglaries at 1999 W. 75th St. The businesses burglarized are:
- New Chinese Kitchen
- FMB Grocery
- Shanahan’s (attempted burglary)
About 4:34 a.m., Downers Grove police responded to a commercial burglar alarm in the 6300 block of Woodward Avenue. Ten minutes later, a commercial burglar alarm was received in the 1600 block of 75th Street.
A check of surrounding businesses revealed two commercial burglaries at each location in which the offenders forced entry through the glass doors of the businesses, police said.
The businesses burglarized are:
- La Michoacana Ice Cream and Fruits - 6313 Woodward Ave.
- Illusion Musical - 6317 Woodward Ave.
- Millard Jewelers - 1640 75th St., Unit D
- Lover’s Lane - 1640 75th St., Unit G
Downers Grove police are asking anyone with information about the incidents to contact 630-434-5600. Anyone with information about the Woodridge burglaries can contact Woodridge police at 630-719-4740.