May 04, 2025
Several Downers Grove, Woodridge businesses burglarized: authorities

Majority of businesses located on 75th Street

By Bob Rakow
Downers Grove and Woodridge police are investigating several commercial burglaries that occurred in both communities in the early morning hours Sunday, authorities said.

About 4:57 a.m., Woodridge police responded to a commercial burglar alarm at 1001 W. 75th St. Responding officers located several businesses that had been victims of apparent burglaries. The businesses burglarized are:

  • Hair Cuttery
  • iBoba Bubble Tea
  • Yankee Candle Company
  • Elements Massage
  • Bath and Body Works

About 15 minutes later, police located other apparent commercial burglaries at 1999 W. 75th St. The businesses burglarized are:

  • New Chinese Kitchen
  • FMB Grocery
  • Shanahan’s (attempted burglary)

About 4:34 a.m., Downers Grove police responded to a commercial burglar alarm in the 6300 block of Woodward Avenue. Ten minutes later, a commercial burglar alarm was received in the 1600 block of 75th Street.

A check of surrounding businesses revealed two commercial burglaries at each location in which the offenders forced entry through the glass doors of the businesses, police said.

The businesses burglarized are:

  • La Michoacana Ice Cream and Fruits - 6313 Woodward Ave.
  • Illusion Musical - 6317 Woodward Ave.
  • Millard Jewelers - 1640 75th St., Unit D
  • Lover’s Lane - 1640 75th St., Unit G

Downers Grove police are asking anyone with information about the incidents to contact 630-434-5600. Anyone with information about the Woodridge burglaries can contact Woodridge police at 630-719-4740.

