Downers North baseball scores 8 in seventh to rally past Glenbard West: Monday’s Suburban Life sports roundup

Baseball

Downers Grove North 10, Glenbard West 6

Edgar Santos had a two-run home run and three-run double in the Trojans’ eight-run top of the seventh to rally past the Hilltoppers in Glen Ellyn. Grant Fordonski was 2 for 4 with a double and three runs scored for Downers North (18-3, 8-2).

Max Hetlet was 2 for 2 with a homer, three runs scored and two RBIs and Eric Lowrie was 3 for 4 with a triple and two RBIs for the Hilltoppers.

Hinsdale Central 5, Oak Park-River Forest 3

Greyson Davis hit a go-ahead three-run homer in the fourth and Riley Contreras added a solo shot for the Red Devils.

Glenbard East 11, Elmwood Park 6

John Murphy had two doubles and two RBIs and Justin Kay was 2 for 3 with two runs scored and an RBI for the Rams.

Wheaton Academy 6, Marian Central 5

Gino Spinelli drove in two runs and earned the saved with two strikeouts in the bottom of the seventh in his first pitching performance of the year for the Warriors (12-10). Jackson From went 2 for 4 with a homer.

Riverside-Brookfield 22, Fenton 4

Connor Dominick was 4 for 4 with four runs scored and three RBIs, Sean Campbell was 4 for 4 with two doubles, three runs scored and an RBI and Ethan Rivas, Damian Noa and Ethan Smith each homered for the Bulldogs.

Montini 6, IC Catholic Prep 1

Nick Sheeran was 2 for 3 with a run scored and an RBI, and four pitchers combined on a six-hitter for the Broncos.

Joliet Catholic 10, Nazareth 0

Purdue recruit Lucas Grant tossed a 15-strikeout two-hit shutout for Joliet Catholic. Landon Thome had a double for one of Nazareth’s two hits.

St. Francis 14, Aurora Central Catholic 0

Nolan Galla homered and drove in four and Brady Hill and James McGrath also went deep for the Spartans.

Wheaton North 18, Batavia 3

Nic Pisciotta homered and drove in four runs, Max Burke homered with three RBIs and Jacob Kurtz went deep with three RBIs for the Falcons.

Wheaton Warrenville South 11, St. Charles North 1

Conover was 2 for 2 with a homer, double, three runs scored and three RBIs and Jensen was 2 for 2 with a triple, two runs scored and two RBIs for the Tigers.

Willowbrook 9, Proviso East 0

Austin Coppersmith and Tommy Whiting combined on a two-hit shutout with 10 strikeouts and Lorenzo Franco homered and drove in two for Willowbrook.

Softball

Lyons 3, Oak Park-Forest 2

Isabella Evans hit a go-ahead two-run home run in the top of the seventh to rally the Lions at Oak Park.

Downers Grove North 4, Hinsdale Central 1

Sophia Barofsky had a two-run single in the Trojans’ three-run third and Sophia Lawson struck out four and scattered seven hits in a complete-game win. Lauren Koschik was 2 for 4 with a run scored for the Red Devils.

Downers Grove South 16, Hinsdale South 2

Ella Kardatzke was 2 for 4 with a double, two runs scored and three RBIs and Victoria Colorato 2 for 3 with a double, four runs scored and an RBI for the Mustangs.

Wheaton Warrenville South 3, Lake Park 0

Presley Wright scattered eight hits and struck out six and Kirichun went 2 for 3 with two runs scored for the Tigers.

Glenbard North 4, St. Charles North 3

Avery Miller scattered five hits and struck out three in the circle and had two RBIs at the plate for the Panthers.

IC Catholic Prep 7, St. Viator 6

Isabella Jelic singled in Lucy Russ with two outs in the bottom of the seventh as the Knights scored two in the final inning for a walk-off win. Russ was 2 for 4 with two runs scored and Ari Zito 2 for 2 with three runs scored.

Wheaton North 10, Geneva 2

Reagan Crosthwaite went 3 for 4 with two doubles, two runs scored and an RBI, and Abby Del Preto drove in three for the Falcons.

Benet 15, Carmel 0

Angela Horejs hit two homers and drove in three runs and Hannah Baer went deep once and drove in four for Benet.

Glenbard East 19, East Aurora 0

Melissa Saldana was 3 for 3 with two runs scored and two RBIs and Lilly Carver 2 for 4 with a double, three runs scored and two RBIs for the Rams.

York 18, Proviso West 0

Alexandra ElEtr-Garofalo was 2 for 3 with two doubles, three runs scored and three RBIs and Morgen Balfanz was 2 for 3 with a double, two runs scored and three RBIs for the Dukes.

Boys Volleyball

Hinsdale South d. Willowbrook 25-18, 25-23

Matt Ciesinski had nine kills and Andrew Schrader nine assists for Willowbrook (3-15, 1-2).