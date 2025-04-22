Downers Grove North’s balanced attack overwhelms Riverside-Brookfield in straight sets

DOWNERS GROVE – Senior outside hitter Aiden Akkawi is unquestionably Downers Grove North’s best player.

But the Trojans are more like an army than a one-man gang.

“I feel like we’re really balanced, and we just put together a good team, and we just all can bring something to the table,” Downers North senior outside Zachary Baker said. “Where some guys are lacking, other guys will make up, and we are just a very balanced team.

“Some teams have one guy with 20 kills. We’re one of those teams that can do it all.”

The Trojans proved that Monday. Five players spiked at least four kills, four had aces, and three recorded blocks in a 25-17, 25-17 nonconference victory over visiting Riverside-Brookfield.

Akkawi, a Lindenwood recruit, led the way with 11 kills and two blocks. But the Trojans (9-2) also got seven kills, a block and ace from Baker. Illinois Wesleyan-bound senior middle Dylan Quinn added five kills and three blocks, while senior Quinn Leahy and junior Aaron Grey added four kills each.

“It’s a nice attack,” Downers North coach Mark Wasik said. “We’re balanced, and all options are always there.”

That makes the powerful Akkawi even more effective.

“I think so, because they can’t just gear up on him,” Wasik said. “If they do, that’s a mistake, because someone else is going to be open.

“I think it takes pressure off, because everyone has got to contribute. They’re all capable, and there’s no one guy that we expect to have to carry the load.”

That’s exactly what happened in the first set. Five players had at least one kill during a 7-2 run that gave the Trojans a 15-8 cushion.

After R-B (9-5) pulled within 16-11, Quinn, Grey and Baker strung kills together to put the game out of reach. Downers North setters Ethan Weiner and Jude Caldwell combined for 28 assists, with Weiner leading all players with 11 service points.

“We started to get some touches in the second set, but they are a very powerful offense,” Riverside-Brookfield coach Dan Bonigro said. “I was trying to get our guys to be a little bit more aggressive offensively.

“We got a little tentative, but we just started staring at that big block too. So they’re very good, and I think we competed for a good stretch, but it’s tough when they’re just cranking on you.”

The Trojans had a 31-14 edge in kills and were consistently the aggressor. Jack Schejbal had six kills and James Long four for the Bulldogs, who did put a better battle in the second set.

Liam Keohane’s kill gave R-B a 9-8 lead, but Akkawi answered with consecutive kills. Akkawi did it again after the Bulldogs pulled within 18-15.

“We got within three there, and it kind of slipped away a little bit, but I’m not at all unhappy with how we played,” Bonigro said. “I’m the type of guy that every type of ball that comes over the net, I expect it to be up, but the reality is there’s not a lot of people who are going to get that many of those balls up.”

But the Trojans got plenty of digs when they needed to in the second set. Baker had a hand in that.

“I feel like my defense was really key tonight,” Baker said. “I was getting some balls in that I didn’t really think I could get normally.

“I think that’s really my strength – that I’m really scrappy and I can just reach out for balls that normally someone else wouldn’t get. And then I bring a good cross swing.”

Wasik appreciate Baker’s effort.

“He’s very solid,” Wasik said. “He’s a kid that comes to work every day.

“He just eats up the opportunities, and he just puts himself in a position to be successful because he works hard every day. He loves it.”

That could lead to a memorable season for the Trojans.

“By the end of the season, I think we can be heavy state contenders,” Baker said. “I feel like we can really go far.”

That’s Wasik’s goal.

“I’m really lucky to have this group,” he said. “We want to capitalize on it.”