Downers Grove North girls track second at Ritter Invitational: Thursday’s Suburban Life sports roundup

Girls Track and Field

Downers Grove North’s Ritter Invitational

The Trojans (129.5) were edged by Prospect (133) for the team title at their meet, with York (54.5) fourth, Glenbard West eighth and Lyons 12th.

Downers Grove North’s Macy Ermitage won the 3,200 (10:57.66) and Maya Nicholson won the high jump (1.57 meters)

Glenbard West’s Alexa Novak won the 1,600 (5:02.92). Leigh Ferrell of Lyons won the pole vault (3.35).

Baseball

Downers Grove North 15, Proviso West 5

Edgar Santos was 2 for 3 with two runs scored and three RBIs and JD Cumbee 2 for 3 with three runs scored and an RBI for the Trojans (14-1).

Lemont 11, Evergreen Park 1

Brett Tucker and Shea Glotzbach each homered and drove in three runs for Lemont (10-2-1).

Bishop McNamara 3, Wheaton Academy 2

Lincoln Park allowed zero earned runs on three hits with seven strikeouts over six innings for Wheaton Academy (7-9). At the plate, Dom Murrell, Brandon Kiebles and Jackson From all had two hits.

Softball

Nazareth 12, Lyons 1

Annabella Rychetsky was 4 for 4 with a homer and four RBIs and struck out eight in the circle for Nazareth. Rita Hynes was 2 for 3 with two RBIs.

Naperville Central 4, Benet 0

Sophia Rosner struck out eight for Benet, but the Redwings were held to just two hits.