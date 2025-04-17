St. Viator overpowers Wheaton Academy

WEST CHICAGO – Saint Viator exorcised demons of state championship games past with its convincing 17-2 rout of Wheaton Academy on the road in West Chicago on Wednesday.

It was an offensive explosive from the moment the ball was dropped for the opening faceoff of this marquee matchup, as the Lions (8-1) lit up the scoreboard with four goals in the first five minutes of play.

For coach Geoff Harty and his Lions, it was personal. Saint Viator featured a team filled with seniors that remembered a crushing 17-9 state title game loss to the Warriors back in 2023.

“They had a lot of motivation going into it,” said Harty, referring to his team after delivering a fiery postgame message to them. “They were looking to take something back that they felt was taken from them, and I couldn’t be prouder … it was just a great team win.”

Saint Viator seniors Franco Caputo and Emerson McGrath were unrelenting, as the pair of Division 1 recruits consistently overwhelmed the Wheaton Academy (6-3) defense.

The Lions closed the first quarter with a 6-0 lead and entered halftime with an 11-goal advantage.

Caputo, headed to Iona, scored five times while McGrath, a High Point commit, added four goals.

“Our offense has come together and is really united,” said McGrath. “You could see it on the field. We get together after every single goal, huddle up, [and] go through what went … if we’re all there and all family, it’s kind of a lethal force.”

Another High Point commit, Saint Viator senior Michael Tauscher, hit a notable milestone as he secured career faceoff win number 1,000 during the second half of play as he dominated faceoffs all night long.

“Ever since my freshman year, I’ve been working with guys on and off the field, just to help make this team better and do my job for the team,” said Tauscher, reflecting on his path to this individual achievement.

“It goes all the way back from face off guys like Jack Lewis and Owen Foutch to really just help me get to this point,” he added, acknowledging former Saint Viator standouts. “And all my teammates who really just provided their assistance and help.”

After avenging their 2023 title game loss, these Lions feel like they are ready to take the next step and bring home their first championship in school history.

“It’s a new year, new team, but it’s something you don’t forget, obviously,” said Harty. “Honestly, the state championship is our goal with this team. A team full of guys that have been there before. Eight college lacrosse commits on the field for us … a lot of talent, a lot of experience, and especially senior leadership in positions that really matter, right? So it’s just a championship or bust for us.”

His senior faceoff specialist agrees.

“This is our year,” said Tauscher. “This is just one part of it, beating these kids who beat us two years ago, but this is a whole new team.”

As for Wheaton Academy, coach Geof Weisenborn was clearly frustrated by the night that Tauscher had.

“Got to win faceoffs,” said Weisenborn. “Defense has to do their job.”

The Lions have the weekend off before traveling to Loyola next Tuesday. Wheaton Academy will face York at home next Thursday.