West Aurora’s Zach Toma dominates again, stymies Glenbard South

GLEN ELLYN – Coming off last week’s school record-breaking, 20-strikeout performance in a no-hitter against Joliet Central, West Aurora’s Zach Toma took the mound against Glenbard South Thursday afternoon.

The junior left-hander, who retired the first 20 batters while flirting with a perfect game against Joliet Central, was once again dominant during the Blackhawks’ 9-1 Upstate Eight Conference crossover victory in Glen Ellyn.

Toma began the game retiring 14 consecutive batters before giving up a two-out single to the Raiders’ Joe Cunningham in the bottom of the fifth inning.

Despite allowing an unearned run in the sixth, Toma went the distance, tossing a four-hitter for the Blackhawks (7-1, 2-0).

“He has been pretty good this season so far,” Blackhawks coach John Reeves said. “He struck out the first 15 batters the last time out and came back today and did well.

“He’s throwing three pitches for strikes, mixing in the breaking ball and changeup. He has been solid so far. We’re hoping it continues.”

West Aurora grabbed a 1-0 lead in the first, as Mason Atkins led off the game with a walk and eventually scored on an error.

The Blackhawks added another run in the second on Oscar Alexander Jr.’s two-out RBI single, before blowing the game open with a four-run fourth that included walks to Chase Yusi and Elijah Campos and Alexander’s single prior to a three-base outfield miscue on Toma’s deep fly ball.

“On any other day, it’s a grand slam,” Reeves said. “It’s cold today with the wind blowing in.”

Jake Niedzwiedz followed with an RBI double to make it 6-0.

“We were able to generate some offense and score some runs,” Reeves said. “On a day like today, you don’t know how the game is going to progress.”

Alexander Jr. capped a 3-for-5 day at the plate with an RBI single — part of the Blackhawks’ three-run seventh.

Toma did the rest, sealing the decision on a flyout to left fielder Nick Weisse, as the Raiders (5-5, 1-1) stranded runners at second and third. During his 84-pitch complete game, Toma threw 65 strikes and didn’t have a single three-ball count on a batter.

“That helps a lot,” Toma said of his command. “I like pitching in the cold. I’m a sweater, so grip wasn’t a problem.”

Toma admittedly began thinking about a second straight no-hitter as he took the mound in the fifth.

“I was talking to one of my teammates in the (dugout) the inning before, and of course, the guy (Cunningham) gets the hit the next inning,” he said.

Cunningham finished with 2 of the Raiders’ 4 hits.

“We were excited to face him,” Raiders coach Marco Eufrasio said of Toma. “We saw that he was the real deal, but once our guys settled in, we kind of had him figured out — a little bit too late.

“We were one catch away — one play away from this being a much closer game. Our pitchers battled. We must put it all together and make plays.”