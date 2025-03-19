Suburban Life girls soccer previews for the 2025 season

Lyons’ Jillian Herchenroether (5) hugs Caroline Mortonson (7) after Mortonson scored her second goal of the game against York during a Class 3A Hinsdale Central Sectional girls soccer championship match at Hinsdale Central High School in May 2024. (Sean King for Shaw Local)

The 2025 high school soccer season starts this week. Here are previews of teams from around the Suburban Life coverage area.

Coach: Gerard Oconer (9th year)

Last year’s record: 16-4-1, 6-0 East Suburban Catholic Conference (first place)

Top returning players: Audrey Eiseman, so., Natalie Grover, sr., F; Eleanor Mahan, sr., F; Meghan Sarros, sr., D; Chloe Sentman, sr., MF/D; Ivana Vukas, jr., F

Top new players: Ashley Polanco, fr., MF/F; Sahana Raju, fr., D; Keira Stone, fr., MF; Ashlyn Willis, so., F

Worth noting: The Redwings return 14 players including three of their top scorers in Grover (10 goals), Mahan (nine goals) and Vukas (eight goals, 10 assists). Look for Stone and Polanco to make a huge impact in the midfield.

Coach: Martin Manzke (2nd year)

Last year’s record: 11-12-2, 2-4 West Suburban Silver Conference (6th place)

Top returning players: Audrey Anderson, sr., F; Audrey Carlstead, sr., D; Lexi Keown, sr., MF; Campbell Thulin, so., F; Olivia Watland, so., D

Top new players: Ella Menziona, fr.; Jordan Sashin, fr., MF/D

Worth noting: Trojans will look for last season’s postseason success to carry over into new season.

Coach: Chris Hernandez (11th year)

Last year’s record: 10-8-2, 5-1 West Suburban Gold Conference (2nd place)

Top returning players: Marifer Duran, sr., MF; Ashley Molinari, sr., MF; Skylar Swanson, sr., F; Sienna Thurston, sr., MF

Top new players: Franny Dulles, jr., D; Alyssa Lamb, so., F; Gianna Lamb, so., MF

Worth noting: Molinari (Illinois State) is a four-year starter. The Mustangs gained a lot of experience a year ago and return 14 players including six seniors.

Coach: Craig Blazer (5th year)

Last year’s record: 11-7-3, 6-2-0 Chicago Catholic Conference (3rd place)

Top returning players: Coco Braithwaite, so., MF/F; Mimi Camille Carvalho, so., GK; Lucy Gruber, so., MF; Natalie Kapusta, so., MF; Lola Martinez, jr., D; Kiera Mullarkey, sr., MF

Top new players: To be determined.

Worth noting: Friars started 6-0-1 last year. Loss of key players to graduation, including Grace Kapsch and Caroline Heige, will be a major challenge.

Coach: Athena Toliopoulos (third year)

Last year’s record: 8-6-6, 5-1-3 Upstate Eight Conference (fifth place)

Top returning players: Julia Bereta, sr., D; Makenna Gibbons, sr., D; Cleo Glenzinski, sr.m MF; Teagan Murphy, so., MF; Brissa Sarabia, sr, D/F

Top new players: Courtney Fioccola, so., MF: Nora Opila, jr., MF

Worth nothing: The Rams are healthy to begin the season, returning a strong core of varsity players in key positions to take on a tough schedule.

Coach: Kevin Berner (11th year)

Last year’s record: 12-8-1, 6-2-1 Upstate Eight Conference (third place)

Top returning players: Kaitlin Erickson, so., MF; Callie Hardtke, jr., D; Olivia Seaman, sr., MF; Annika Wise, sr., F

Top new players: Jaiya Holder, fr., D; Lilliana Pagano, fr., D/GK

Worth noting: According to Berner, despite being Glenbard South being a smaller school, the Raiders should be competitive with the new conference alignment, returning several key players, including Wise who is coming back after missing her junior year after knee surgery. Raiders have depth they haven’t had in years.

Coach: Adam Syzszko (7th year)

Last year’s record: 10-8-3, 3-3 West Suburban Silver Conference (3rd place)

Top returning players: Hana Allen, jr., MF; Ella Bennett, sr., F; Lauren Escalante, sr., MF; Hannah Roberts, sr., D; Aniela Rossi, sr., F

Top new players: Mena Bartolucci, so., GK; Julia Benjamin, sr., F/GK; Hannah Michalowski, sr., MF

Worth noting: Allen was an all-state selection a year ago and leads a strong midfield. The Hilltoppers have seven players who also helped the girls basketball team win a sectional.

Coach: Anthony Madonia (7th year)

Last year’s record: 15-8, 3-3 West Suburban Silver Conference (3rd place)

Top returning players: Avery Edgewater, sr., MF; Emeline McClenahan, sr., GK; Peyton Rohn, sr., MF

Top new players: Claire Chung, sr., MF; Elle Conley, sr., MF; Gabby Gjeldum, fr., GK; Adeline Hsieh, jr., D; Sloane Kumskis, so., D; Sofia Malinas, so., D; Solenne O’Bourke, so., MF; Myah Pacheco, sr., F; Charlotte Peterson, so., F; Haley Tuck, sr., F

Worth noting: McClenahan (11 shutouts), Rohn (8 goals, 4 assists), and Edgewater (6 goals, 4 assists) are back after strong performances a year ago. Plenty of incoming talent will look to assist efforts.

Coach: Jen Belmonte (10th year)

Last year’s record: 14-7, 3-3 West Suburban Gold Conference (4th place)

Top returning players: Audrey Atkinson, jr., F; Olivia Fulton, sr., D; Kennedy Ruff, so., MF/F; Alyssa Watson, so., D

Top new players: Brynn Diedrich, fr., MF/F; Nina Kremper, fr., GK

Worth noting: Atkinson scored a school record 36 goals last year. Fulton is a fourth-year starter. The Hornets have six athletes who also just finished playing on the girls basketball team.

Coach: Rick Prangen (30th year)

Last year’s record: 17-5, 11-0 South Suburban Conference (1st place)

Top returning players: Ava Bergeson, so., MF; Chase Bergeson, jr.. MF; Allie Chrisman, so., D/MF; Ava DeMaio, jr., D; Bella DeMaio, jr., F; Gabriela Kuruc, so., MF/F

Top new players: Maddison Hruby, sr., MF; Ally Illy, fr., D

Worth noting: Last year’s seniors scored 40 goals and had more than 30 assists. Kuruc (17 goals, 7 assists) returns after strong debut. Small senior class does possess experience.

Coach: William Lanspeary (19th year)

Last year’s record: 19-5-2, 5-1 West Suburban Silver Conference (2nd place)

Top returning players: Anna Bigenwald, jr., GK; Carolina Capizzi, jr., MF; Caroline Mortonson, sr., F

Top new players: To be determined.

Worth noting: Lyons welcomes back 10 players for a sectional championship team. Major roles from Bigenwald, Capizzi, Mortonson, as well as Catie Brejcha, Sofia D’Antonio, Estelle Giustini, Grace Lanspeary, Avery Lusk and Claire Parkhill will be key Newcomers also in the mix.

Coach: Anna Martinello (1st year)

Last year’s record: 7-7, 3-1 Chicago Catholic League (3rd place)

Top returning players: Lily Cruz, sr., MF; Annalee DeFeo, sr., MF; Ava Lombardi, jr., MF; Avery Lucatorto, sr., F;

Top new players: To be determined.

Worth noting: Martinello is looking for growth and development from the Broncos in her first season. Senior-heavy offense will need to score goals.

Morton

Coach: Jim Bageanis (15th year)

Last year’s record: 15-7, 6-0 West Suburban Gold Conference (1st place)

Top returning players: Karina Estrada-Vargas, jr., D/MF; Stephanie Salmon, sr., D/MF

Top new players: Itzel Almaguer, so., MF; Andaira Marron, so.

Worth noting: Bageanis said it’ll be a learning curve through the first five games for a roster that includes 11 juniors, six seniors and four sophomores.

Coach: Robert Cianci (4th year)

Last year’s record: 10-9-3, 2-2-2 East Suburban Catholic Conference (4th place)

Top returning players: Lucy Jucovics, jr., MF; Olivia O’Neill, jr., MF; Izzy Strinic, sr., D; Annie Trayser, sr., D;

Top new players: Daniella Berrutti, fr., F/MF; Molly Moore, so., F

Worth noting: Strinic is a fourth-year player. Team graduated eight seniors, seven of them starters, but have 16 players this spring with varsity experience.

Coach: Ive Halic (9th year)

Last year’s record: 13-8-2, 5-1 Metro Suburban Conference (2nd place)

Top returning players: Ella Caputo, sr., F; Lucy Drenth, sr., D; Michelle Panduro, jr., MF

Top new players: Lucy Boyle, so., Jocelyn Jaimes, so., Mia Rodriguez, jr.

Worth noting: Caputo had 10 goals and 10 assists last spring. Panduro had 7 goals and 5 assists as the team’s center mid.

Coach: Jim Winslow (14th year)

Last year’s record: 6-7-2, 1-2-1 Chicago Catholic Conference (eighth place)

Top returning players: Lexi Bauer, sr., D; Harlee Duraski, so., D; Kennedy Karl, sr., D; Caroline Kiesler, so., MF; Ashleigh Klein, so., F; Meg Maertens, jr., F; Molly Marks, jr., MF; Maicie Schweiner, jr., F; Alyssa Suriano, sr., D; Elle Wainscott, sr., D

Top new players: Sophia Homewood, fr., F; Lorraine Surina, so., F; Avery Starkey, so., F

Worth noting: Winslow said Homewood can add tenacity to the front line and staying healthy will be a key factor in having success in conference and the state tournament.

Timothy Christian

Coach: Nathan Drye (second year)

Last year’s record: 14-7, 5-1 Chicago Christian Conference (2nd place)

Top returning players: Ella Becvar, so., MF; Avery Croft, so., D; Sami Drye, sr., MF; Mia Schilf, so., MF; Emily White, jr., GK

Top new players: Brooklynn Bunn, fr., MF; Lucy Wilgenburg, fr., F

Worth noting: Schilf (11 goals, nine assists), Drye (six goals, nine assists), Becvar (four goals, four assists), Croft (five goals, two assists) and White (nine shutouts in goal) are expected to lead the way.

Coach: Maria Selvaggio (sixth year)

Last year’s record: 18-1-3, 5-0 Chicago Christian Conference (first place)

Top returning players: Gianna Hughes, so., F/MF; Noelle Niekamp, sr., GK; Annika Vandervelde, jr., F/MF

Top new players: Whitley Fallow, fr., D; Molly Roth, fr., MF; Alaina Tran, jr., MF

Worth noting: Young Warriors. Graduated a lot of scoring. New talent will be key. Niekamp is back between the pipes after a mid-season injury last spring.

Coach: Tim McEvilly (25th year)

Last year’s record: 18-3-2, 6-0-2 DuKane Conference (1st place)

Top returning players: Talia Kaempf, sr., MF/F; Grace Kuczaj, sr., MF/F; Leah Roe, sr., GK; Calah Strong, sr., MF

Top new players: Felicity Haworth, fr., MF; Olivia Smith, sr., MF/F; Ellie Whittington, fr., F

Worth noting: Jane Rogers, the 2024 Suburban Life Girls Soccer Player of the Year, is expected to miss the season with a knee injury. Falcons remain talented with Kaempf (23 goals, 14 assists) among the returnees on an experienced roster.

Coach: Guy Callipari (31st year)

Last year’s record: 12-5-3, 5-1-2 DuKane Conference (3rd place)

Top returning players: Ashlyn Adams, sr., F; Ella Byrnes, sr., D; Kelsey Clousing, so., MF; Marilyn Dixon, sr., GK; Brooke Ittersagen., sr., D; Lucy Jethani, jr., F; Lily Petrie, sr., D; Kayla Waterman, sr., D

Top new players: Ashley Alman, so., MF/D; Corinne Benoist, so., D; Alice Kohley, jr., MF; Kahira Rahmouni, fr., MF

Worth noting: Tigers have six college commits, including Adams (University of Illinois) who scored 27 goals last season. Dixon (139 saves, 8 shutouts) is back on the other end.

Coach: Julio Del Real (9th year)

Last year’s record: 3-11-3, 1-5 West Suburban Gold Conference (6th place)

Top returning players: Halie Ahrens, sr., D; Emily Barth, sr., MF; Payton Brose, sr., GK; Mia Catania, so., MF/F; Miah Grochowski, so., D; Lillian Macias, so., F; Liz Tretina, sr., MF;

Worth noting: The Warriors graduated seven seniors from last year’s team.

Coach: Stevan Dobric (7th year)

Last year’s record: 18-2-1, 6-0 West Suburban Silver Conference (1st place)

Top returning players: Ava Lewandowski, sr., GK; Maggie Quinn, jr., F; Andriana Soupos, jr., MF

Top new players: Lizzy Buranacanchana, so., Evelyn Messacar, so., D; Madison Schaefer, so., F

Worth noting: Dukes graduated 12 players. Younger this year but still talented. Newcomers will adjust to fill roles in order for continued success. Lewandowski had 13 shutouts.

Note: IC Catholic Prep and Westmont did not submit team info.