Pre-trial release denied for Hanover Park man charged with pepper spraying DuPage County sheriff’s deputy

A motion was granted Friday to deny pre-trial release for a Hanover Park man accused of pepper spraying a DuPage County sheriff’s deputy, prosecutors said.

Leobejildo Torres, 58, of the 5600 block of Court Maria, appeared at First Appearance Court charged with one count each of aggravated battery to a police officer–great bodily harm, aggravated battery to a police officer, aggravated assault on a police officer and one misdemeanor count of attempted aggravated assault on a police officer, according to a DuPage County State’s Attorney’s Office news release.

About 11:22 a.m. March 13, DuPage County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a residence under construction on Cloverdale Road in unincorporated Roselle for a call of an individual taking materials from the construction site, according to the release.

Torres allegedly. was at the property taking items without the owner’s permission. The property owner allegedly confronted Torres and called the police at which time Torres fled the property with the items, according to the release.

A short time later, deputies located Torres at a nearby gas station. He allegedly fled on foot from officers. During the pursuit, as one of the deputies tried to grab him, Torres pulled out a canister of pepper spray and discharged it in the face of the deputy causing him to fall to the ground where he sustained major injuries including a ruptured patellar tendons of both knees and dislocated kneecaps, according to the release.

Torres allegedly continued to flee on foot and unsuccessfully discharged pepper spray at two additional deputies before being arrested. Torres had canisters of pepper spray in his possession when deputies arrested him. authorities said.

“The allegations that Mr. Torres pepper sprayed one deputy causing injury and attempted to pepper spray two additional deputies in an attempt to avoid apprehension are outrageous,” DuPage County State’s Attorney Robert Berlin said in the release. “Our officers have an extremely difficult job to do, and my office stands ready to prosecute anyone who would injure an officer in the line of duty. We all wish the injured deputy a speedy recovery.”

“Our primary concern at this moment is the recovery of our injured deputy following this incident,” DuPage County Sheriff James Mendrick said in the release. “It’s always challenging to witness our law enforcement officers endure such hardships while working to protect our community. We will not stand for the actions and criminal behavior exhibited by the suspect in this case.”

Torres’ next court appearance is scheduled for April 7.