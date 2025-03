Nazareth Academy will present The Little Mermaid, a musical based on one of Hans Christian Andersen’s most beloved stories and Disney’s classic animated film.

Performances will be held at 7 p.m. April 11, 2 p.m. April 12, and 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. April 13, in the Romano Family Theatre at Nazareth Academy, 1209 W. Ogden Ave. in La Grange Park. Tickets are $15 for general admission and $10 for students and seniors. Tickets will be available at nazarethacademy.com beginning March 24.