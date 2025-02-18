One Book, One Town to turn fresh page in Downers Grove

Jodi Nordmann Harap (from left) and Debbie Anderson-Phillips, members of EQuality Downers Grove leadership, join other members of the organization and guests at a previous One Book, One Town event at Cadence Kitchen & Co in Downers Grove. (Grace Tucker)

A novel about family and parenting is the selection for this year’s One Book, One Town initiative presented in March by EQuality Downers Grove in collaboration with the Downers Grove Public Library.

“This Is How It Always Is” by Laurie Frankel is described as an emotionally compelling story about a family’s struggles that inspires compassion and hope. Copies are available at the library and from Anderson’s Bookshop in Downers Grove and other retailers. In addition to a book discussion at the library, workshops and celebratory events are planned March 5-13, intended to appeal to a broad range of audiences. Registration is required for each event at eqdg.org.

The fictionalized novel follows Rosie, a physician, husband Penn, a writer, and their five children as they navigate the complicated journey of the youngest child, who announces at the age of 5 he wants to be a girl named Poppy. The author is the mother of a transgender child.

Co-chairing the third annual community-wide reading initiative are EQDG board members Debbie Anderson-Phillips and Jodi Nordmann Harap.

The book was picked last May, before its subject became such a hot topic, Anderson-Phillips said of the selection process.

“First of all, it’s a really good book,” Anderson-Phillips said. “It’s a good read. Mostly, it’s about a family that anyone, particularly parents, can relate to.”

For this year’s reading initiative, the library staff suggested the activities lineup encompass not just book discussions but should incorporate events tied to the book’s themes to broaden the appeal for different audiences, Anderson-Phillips said.

A book discussion at the library will kick off the lineup from 7 to 8 p.m. March 5, led by a librarian joined by a noted local fiction writer, Damian Serbu, who holds a doctorate in history.

Downers Grove Public Library teams with EQuality Downers Grove in One Book, One Town. The novel's themes weave acceptance, inclusion and kindness in a story told with humor and heart. (Photo provided)

“[The author] will add his input and insight,” Nordmann Harap said. “It should be a very stimulating, very exciting book discussion. We want to appeal to the entire community and pull them in to connect over the themes in this book. One of the themes has to do with finding community and finding connection.”

That segues into the second event – “Come Together: Coffee, Conversation and Connection” – from 10 a.m. to noon March 8 at The Morton Arboretum in Lisle. People are invited to enjoy a Saturday morning sipping coffee and munching pastries with others who have loved ones in the LGBTQ+ community. It’s described as a wonderful way to connect, get support and share resources with others in a friendly and warm environment.

Next up, Dr. Jessica Lapinski will present “From Awareness To Action: Issues Around Gender-Affirming Care” from 7 to 8 p.m. March 10 in the First United Methodist Church, 1032 Maple Ave., Downers Grove.

“We are bringing in a medical expert in gender-affirming care who will be able to share factual information and dispel some of the myths and misinformation that’s been floating around,” Nordmann Harap said, noting inflammatory comments tend to stir fear, distrust and hatred toward the LGBTQ+ community and transgender people in particular. “The goal of this program is to provide people with the facts … and to avoid dehumanizing the transgender community.”

The Downers Grove Public Library teams with EQuality Downers Grove in One Book, One Town. The novel's themes weave acceptance, inclusion and kindness in a story told with humor and heart. (Shaw Media)

A virtual opportunity to meet novelist Laurie Frankel takes place from 7 to 8 p.m. March 11, moderated by library staff, and available to participate in from home.

“We are very excited we have the author herself … who will be joining us virtually to discuss the book and answer questions from the community,” Nordmann Harap said, adding that people can submit questions in advance via the event signup link on the EQDG website.

A therapist, Stacey Patterson, will present “The Power of Storytelling: Helping Kids Cope” from 7 to 8 p.m. March 12 in Anderson’s Bookshop, 5112 Main St. It shares a creative way to help children deal with challenging emotions and stressful situations. Patterson, a licensed clinical professional counselor and education director of Alder Grove Counseling, teaches how to use storytelling to help children process and cope with difficult feelings.

“We are looking to link all of the themes,” Nordmann Harap said of the program lineup. “One of the major themes is that it’s hard to be a parent. We all struggle as parents. We ask ourselves if we’re doing the right things – worry about our children incessantly. That’s what we do as parents.

“Much as the father in the book, a novelist, uses these fantastical bedtime stories to help his children process difficult issues, we thought it might be useful to use storytelling as a way to connect with parents in the community,” Nordmann Harap said.

She said the program’s focus is on how to use storytelling as a tool to deal with challenging emotions brought about by events that are stressful or hard to understand.

The program is intended for any parent.

“This doesn’t necessarily have to pertain to anything about the LGBTQ+ community – families struggle with a lot of events,” Nordmann Harap said, citing anything from severe illness to a grandmother’s death.

The finale of One Book, One Town will be the Literary Party & Grand Raffle with “fabulous prizes,” unfolding from 7 to 10 p.m. March 13 at Cadence Kitchen & Co, 5101 Mochel Drive, Downers Grove. Celebrating the Downers Grove community as a whole, it will feature a DJ, games, dancing, “wonderful food” and a specialty cocktail based on a theme of the book, Nordmann Harap said. One hundred percent of raffle proceeds will go directly back to EQDG to fund its education and social outreach programs.

“We are very excited about the week of events,” Nordmann Harap said. “We think there is something for everyone here. We picked this book because it does deal with a very relatable family. It does deal with an issue that unfortunately right now is a hot-button topic. We think it will garner a lot of interest.”

She said it’s important to be able to listen to each other in a respectful environment.

“The spirit and intention of One Book, One Town is a community conversation,” Anderson-Phillips said.

What better way than over the shared experience of reading a wonderful book, said Nordmann Harap, adding, “The goal of the program is to bring the community together to discover that we have more in common than we do things that divide us.”

Downtown Downers Grove businesses have been very supportive of efforts to unite the community and to increase empathy and connection, Nordmann Harap said.

EQDG received a Nicor grant to help cover author fees and other costs. Anderson-Phillips said it allows all raffle proceeds to support EQDG.

“We are extremely grateful to Nicor … for valuing our program as much as we do,” Nordmann Harap said.

To learn more and to register for events, visit eqdg.org.