Downers Grove man charged with threatening state Rep. Stava-Murray, prosecutors say

State Rep. Anne Stava- Murray speaks Sunday at a rally in support of Medicaid at the DuPage County Courthouse in Wheaton. The legislator was recently the recipient of threatening voicemail messages from a Downers Grove man, prosecutors say (Karen Naess for Shaw Local News Network)

A Downers Grove man has been charged with threatening state Rep. Anne Stava-Murray after allegedly leaving threatening phone messages for her in November 2024, prosecutors said.

William Dzadon, 71, of the 100 block of 55th Street, has been charged with two counts of threatening a public official. Dzadon turned himself in to the Illinois State Police and was released on personal recognizance, according to the release.

According to the felony complaint, on Nov. 13, 2024, Dzadon allegedly “knowingly delivered to AMS-M, a state representative of the Illinois House of Representatives…a telephone voicemail containing a threat stating “Quit filling my mailbox with your f***ing b******t every other day you buck-toothed, ugly b**** and now you’re gonna start f***ing harassing me on the telephone.”

Dzadon also a made profanity filled threats to Stava-Murray’s safety, according to the release.

“Regardless of circumstances or intent, threatening an elected official, as alleged against Mr. Dzadon, is an extremely serious allegation and will not be tolerated in DuPage County,” DuPage County State’s Attorney Robert Berlin said in the release. “Our elected officials have an extremely difficult job and should not be subject to harassment, intimidation or threats of any kind.”

“The Illinois State Police take threats to all public officials seriously because those threats can prevent those officials from being able to safely do the job the public expects them to do,” said Iillinois State Police Director Brendan Kelly said in the release. “ISP appreciates DuPage County State’s Attorney Bob Berlin and his office for taking these threats seriously as well.”

Dzadon’s next court appearance is scheduled for March 19 for arraignment.